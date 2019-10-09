Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed inaugurates Abu Dhabi Moments. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Moments initiative, a part of the Abu Dhabi Accelerated Development Programme Ghadan 21 that aims to enhance community spirit and build a strong sense of community through a range of recreational, cultural, sports and other activities that will go on in the emirate till the end of this year, was inaugurated on Wednesday by Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

The initiative will be officially launched on October 17 by the Abu Dhabi Community Development Department to bring individuals and families together in a family-like atmosphere that celebrates all members of the community of different nationalities and cultures through 30 events and activities to be held in five main areas within Abu Dhabi. The activations areas will be: Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi Cornish, Al Bateen, Al Hudayriat Island, and downtown Abu Dhabi.

This was announced during a ceremony organised by the department in the presence of more than 150 government leaders , senior and high ranking officials , in addition to representatives of the private sector.

The Abu Dhabi Moments initiative, is one of the initiatives of Ghadan 21, the Accelerated Development Programme that was approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, with a budget of Dh50 billions to achieve the vision of Abu Dhabi Government, and to cement positioning Abu Dhabi as one of the best place in the world to do business, invest, visit, live and work

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, said Abu Dhabi builds upon the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directions of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to ensure attention and care is given to all members of the community. Abu Dhabi’s Accelerated Development Programme- Ghadan 21 was developed to make the emirate one of the best places in the world to do business, live, work and visit.

Al Khaili added: “The Abu Dhabi Moments initiative focuses on two of the four pillars of Ghadan 21; social and livability. Based on this, we are working with a broad vision to strengthen the existing partnership with the community, through the adoption of event that enhance social cohesion and community engagement.”

Al Khaili continued: “The Department of Community Development, is committed to providing a dignified life for all members of the community, regardless of their culture, nationality and age group. We work hand in hand with social entities and the private sectors to assure the identity of Abu Dhabi as a hub for peaceful cohabitation for individuals and communities from different cultures.

Al Khaili stressed that the Abu Dhabi community is characterised by cultural and intellectual diversity, with members who are passionate to give and serve the nation and the society. The Abu Dhabi moments initiative launched by the department came to build a human bridge to enhance community spirit, social connection and interaction between all community members and segments.

The Chairman of the Department of Community Development pointed out that the first quality of life questionnaire carried out by the department in 2018 highlighted the need for a range of initiatives that encourage community engage through creative and collaborative activities.

Sultan Al Mutawa, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports, said: “When designing events and activities, diversity was taken into consideration as there are citizens of many nationalities and different cultures living in Abu Dhabi and therefore we have carefully curated events to include art, music, sport, food and retail.” Highlighting that the initiative creates a chance to celebrate the diverse community in Abu Dhabi.

Al Mutawa commended the leadership’s commitment to social welfare, which is done through the launch of community initiatives and will without a doubt contribute to the enhancement of Abu Dhabi’s economic, touristic and cultural status.

Al Mutawa also confirmed that Abu Dhabi has become a favourite destination to many, and the community’s participation in the enhancement of this reputation has become possible through Abu Dhabi moments.

Abu Dhabi Moments Tent

The public are welcome to visit the launch venue from 4pm to 10pm from Wednesday 9 October to Friday 11 October, to learn more about the upcoming events.

The interactive space has been designed to provide a taster of the five districts, how they will cater to all Abu Dhabi residents and the range of activities on offer.

Further details for each event by “Abu Dhabi Moments” is available on the website, www.abudhabimoments.ae, and the Abu Dhabi Moments app, where visitors can register to create personal profiles, gain access to exclusive event details across the five districts and view the full calendar of events.