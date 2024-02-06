Abu Dhabi: The region’s first-of-its-kind English Notary Services Bureau (ENSB) under the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has completed 400 notary transactions in its first two months, in a remarkable feat since the project started to authenticate judicial transactions in English.

This shows the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s progress in solidifying its reputation as a top location for business and investments, an official said.

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, positions the emirate as a role model worldwide notable for making services more accessible across the Middle East.

He added that such initiatives help draw the best talent and competencies.

Al-Abri pointed out that the ENSB meets a huge demand from the business community and enterprises, and allows them to benefit from this service.

Qualitative leap

He noted that the service represents a qualitative leap in the system of government excellence for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The move forms part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE – “May God protect him” – to achieve leadership and uniqueness in various sectors and support economic growth.

It also adheres to the instructions of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to establish leadership and uniqueness in a variety of sectors and foster economic growth, through the creation of a cutting-edge legal and judicial system in Abu Dhabi that helps strengthen the emirate’s competitive position.

Streamlining processes

Al-Abri said that the English Notary Services Bureau helps streamline the process for legal document authentication, and enables transactions to be completed digitally through the Judicial Department’s website.

It also bridges the language gap that non-native speakers face, facilitates the provision of services in English, the language of international business and companies, and unifies global business practices.

Legal services

As per the provisions of Article 16 of Law No. 11 of 2017 concerning the Notary Public in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Bureau specialises in offering legal services for the purpose of documenting and authenticating transactions and documents in English without requiring an Arabic translation.

This covers the following papers and transactions:

all forms of contracts;

pledges and declarations, such as monthly income declarations, waivers, and consents to travel;

settlement agreements;

agencies of all kinds;

board of directors’ decisions;

meeting minutes; and

all other documents issued by businesses and private and public legal entities while they are performing their duties

Working with documents in their original language allows the Bureau to maintain confidentiality and clarity while also offering privacy and improved comprehension for clients who do not speak Arabic.