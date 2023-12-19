Ras Al Khaimah: The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates is set to make history once again by attempting to break not one, but two Guinness World Records with its spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

For the 5th consecutive year, Ras Al Khaimah is looking to break two records with its New Year’s Eve fireworks display, involving over 1,000 drones and a “carpet” of aquatic pyrotechnics covering for the titles of:

Longest straight-line drone display

Longest chain of aquatic floating fireworks

The eight-minute display will take place along 4.5-km of beachfront stretching from Al Marjan Island to Al Hamra Village in Ras Al Khaimah, with novel choreography and groundbreaking techniques that have never been attempted before

Marking record-high growth and remarkable tourism achievements, the celebrations will bring communities together with over 50,000 spectators expected to witness the event

The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates is set to make history once again by attempting to break not one, but two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ with its spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks display. The event will feature an awe-inspiring showcase spanning 8 minutes of pure enchantment with over 1,000 drones and a breathtaking "carpet" of aquatic pyrotechnics, aiming to break the world record for the “Longest straight-line drone display” and the “Longest chain of aquatic floating fireworks”.

CELEBRATION TIME WHAT: Live feed, B Roll & Interviews with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority



WHEN: 20:00 GMT (00:01 GST) Sunday 31st December 2023



WHERE: Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

The event will unfold along 4.5 kilometres of shoreline, stretching from Al Marjan Island to Al Hamra Village, providing a stunning backdrop to the celebrations.

50k spectators

With over 50,000 spectators expected to witness the event, the celebrations will include a music festival featuring a line-up of international artists that will bring communities together, fostering a sense of unity and joy.

This extraordinary celebration builds on Ras Al Khaimah’s legacy of organising record-breaking New Year’s Eve celebrations for five consecutive years and highlights its remarkable growth as a tourism destination. 2023 has been an exceptional year for tourism in Ras Al Khaimah with numerous achievements propelling it towards its goal of attracting over 3 million annual visitors by 2030.

The Emirate is projected to record its highest ever annual number of visitors by the end of the year surpassing its record numbers in 2022 by 7%. The share of its international visitors has also increased to 51% in 2023 compared to 44% in 2022, indicating full tourism recovery.

As part of its commitment to sustainable tourism, the Emirate has achieved EarthCheck’s Silver Certification this year to become the first destination in the Middle East to earn this level of recognition. Ras Al Khaimah was also named in CNN Travel’s best destinations to visit in 2023 and Conde Nast Traveler’s best places to go in Asia in 2024.

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites.

The Emirate’s Jebel Jais, which is the highest mountain in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant.

Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond.

The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 30% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength. Ras Al Khaimah has been rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies for 15 years. Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with a population of 0.4 million people in 2023. With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and exploration.