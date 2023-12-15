Dubai Festival City Mall

Make sure you catch the incredible DSF fireworks nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, where the skies will be illuminated every evening at 9pm from 15 to 24 December, marking the start of this spectacular celebration series.

Al Seef

Experience the awe-inspiring fireworks in the historic heart of the city at Al Seef from 25 December to 4 January, nightly at 9pm. Wander through the narrow streets to discover uplifting messages written in neon as part of the captivating Dubai Lights: Dubai Neon light installation, which also features 40 neon-lit abras sailing across the creek.

Hatta Festival

Coinciding with DSF, visitors can escape to the picturesque mountains of Hatta, where fireworks will paint the night sky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings until 31 December as part of the Hatta Festival. Catch the dazzling displays from 15 to 17 December, again from 22 to 24 December, and from 29 to 30 December Shows start at 8pm.

Bluewaters and The Beach JBR

Continue the excitement into the start of 2024 at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR with mesmerising nightly fireworks displays at 9pm from 5 to 14 January. Don’t forget you can also take in two all-new spectacular DSF Drone Shows presented by Emarat Petroleum at 8pm and 10pm at the same location each evening.

New Year’s Eve fireworks

Bid farewell to the year in impeccable style at Bluewaters, The Beach, JBR, Al Seef, and Hatta with fireworks nights, featuring a special midnight display to ring in the New Year at 11:59pm on December 31 at each of the locations.

Running from December 8, 2023 to January 14, 2024

