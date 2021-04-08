A group of determined children from Kerala will perform magic, dance, music and more for UAE residents through a virtual show on April 9. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A group of 100 determined children from the South Indian state of Kerala will perform magic, dance, music and more for UAE residents through a virtual show this Friday, April 9.

The children of determination breaking the barriers amid the COVID-19 pandemic are the students of renowned Indian magician and motivational speaker Gopinath Muthukad.

They study at the Different Art Centre (DAC) set up in 2019 by Muthukad in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala.

The children at DAC used to get an opportunity to perform variety of art forms in front of the public, Muthukad told Gulf News over the phone.

“The applause and appreciation that they used to receive from the people greatly contributed to their intellectual and emotional growth. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a drop in visitors and live performances. Consequently, the shows have been conducted at the venue in Thiruvananthapuram and streamed via online platforms for audiences across the globe,” he said.

Having staged their performances for the audiences in the US and Singapore, the talented children are now set to perform for the audiences in the UAE and other GCC countries.

The show titled Vismaya Saanthwanam (The Magic of Benevolence) — a helping hand for the differently abled children — is being organised under the auspices of the Dubai Cochin Empire Lions Club.

Leading the special performers will be Muthukad, who also holds the “Celebrity UNICEF Supporter” status to join the efforts of the UN agency in improving conditions and status of children in the state.

He said the event for the UAE audience falling in April, the month of autism awareness, is meant to raise awareness about the challenges faced by such children and their families and the need to integrate them with the mainstream society.

Universal challenges

Children suffering from mental and physical developmental disorders universally face similar challenges and it is the responsibility of citizens across the world to help them integrate with the mainstream society by supporting them, said Muthukad.

“We are here to support them by training them in different art forms and eventually help them earn their livelihood with their talents and skills.”

Muthukad’s magic academy, Magic Planet, is already running a programme named MPower through which 23 differently-abled children were trained and they are now salaried employees at the academy.

Mothers of dozens of determined children also earn a livelihood through another programme tailor-made for them. They are part of the Karishma Society through which they were given sewing machines to stitch dresses and support their families.

His next project, a “Universal Magic Centre” that focuses on the employability of the differently abled children, is underway in the premises of the Magic Planet.

With a great focus on their overall development, UMC is envisioned to become a complete entertainment arena performed and managed by the differently-abled people.

Wonders of art

“We are expecting the best possible support from our audiences in the UAE and other Gulf countries for our students. Once they see the performances of these children they, will realise what art can do in changing the lives of such children.”

He said a scientific study conducted on these children since they started training in various activities have shown a significant improvement in their cognitive abilities, self-worth and in their overall well-being as well.

“We welcome such children from there [the UAE] also to visit us and spend time here. We will be more than happy to provide a platform for them to perform as well,” said Muthukad.

Free registration

Those who wish to watch the programme and support the determined performers can register their details on the website of the Different Art Centre.

The registration is free for the event happening virtually from 4.30pm to 6pm.

The programme will showcase a combination of DAC students’ talents and creative skills in music, dance, musical instruments, painting etc.

Different sessions in magic titled Magic of Darkness, Magic of Silence, and Magic of Miracle will be performed by students who have challenges in their visual, hearing and movement abilities.

Malayalam superstars Mohanlal, Mammootty, Manju Warrier and renowned singer K.S. Chithra are among the celebrities who have endorsed the talents of these children.