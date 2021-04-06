1 of 8
Strata Manufacturing is producing 30 million facemasks annually, all manufactured by its national cadres representing 90 per cent of the total workforce. The UAE’s first respirator manufacturing facility, was established in May 2020 in Al Ain.
Ismail Abdullah, CEO of Strata Manufacturing , stressed that the “N95” masks are manufactured in its Al Ain facility in collaboration with the American Honeywell Firm.
Abdullah expressed his pleasure in exporting the manufacturing of N95 masks to 10 countries apart from the UAE, including Japan, Oman, Morocco, Britain, US and Luxembourg, among others.
He clarified that the masks manufacturing line is carried out by its Emirati staff who constitute 90 per cent of its labour force, an achievement made due to its commitment to Emiratisation policy.
Producing these masks within the UAE for local consumption therefore presents a cost-effective solution.
Around a dozen female workers assembling N95 masks.
Strata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, and the collaboration is part of Mubadala’s #WeAreDedicated campaign developed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
