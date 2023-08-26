Honor is a global brand from China, specialising in consumer electronics and mobile internet, selling mobile phones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other digital accessories across the world.

Set up as a sub-brand of Huawei Technologies, Honor was officially launched in 2013. Honor’s primary focus was to provide budget-friendly smartphones with innovative features, targeting a younger and tech-savvy audience. But ever since its emergence as an independent company, it has extensively revamped its portfolio, product line, and design and marketing approach. Let us take a look at the company as it launches Magic V2, the thinnest phone in the foldable segment.

A view of Honor's Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park in Shenzhen, China. Image Credit: Supplied

How big is Honor?

Honor was one of the top-performing smartphone brands in 2022. And despite the market downturn, it was the only one to record positive growth. Honor has more than 13,000 employees worldwide, with R&D personnel alone accounting for over 60 per cent. It has established seven R&D centers and more than 100 innovation laboratories around the world. The company currently has a network of 3,000+ service centers and 9 regional call centers, providing services to customers in over 100 markets.

Are Honor and Huawei the same?

No, they are two separate entities. Honor indeed originated as a sub-brand of Huawei, but they parted ways in 2020. These are two different companies with different owners now, selling products under their respective brands. Huawei is a Chinese multinational technology corporation offering products and services globally in Consumer electronics Telecom equipment, Networking equipment, Semiconductors, Artificial intelligence, Automation, and Cloud computing, among others. Honor focuses on consumer electronics and mobile internet and sees Huawei as its rival in these areas.

Where is Honor headquartered?

Honor’s Global Headquarters is situated in Shenzhen, in Southern China. It was opened on August 30, 2021. Shenzhen is a global center in technology, research, manufacturing, business and economics, and finance. The Port of Shenzhen is the world's fourth busiest container port. In addition to the new headquarters in Shenzhen, Honor has its R&D centre situated in Beijing, Xi'an, Nanjing, and other places.

A view of the Honor headquarters in Shenzhen, in Southern China.

What is Google Mobile Service?

Google Mobile Services (GMS) is a collection of Google applications and APIs that help support functionality across Android devices, including Gmail, YouTube, Google Play Store, etc. These apps work together seamlessly to ensure your device provides a great user experience right out of the box.

Does Honor mobile devices support Google Mobile Service?

Yes, all Honor phones, from the Honor 50 series released in 2021 onwards, feature GMS, including Play Store.

What is Magic OS?

Magic OS is a custom-built user interface developed by Honor for its smartphones. It's designed to enhance the user experience by way of visual elements, features, and optimisations. It provides a distinct look and feel compared to stock Android, with customizable themes, animations, and icons.

It also includes AI-powered features that aim to improve performance, battery life, and camera capabilities. Magic OS is tailored to Honor's devices, incorporating the brand's design philosophy and user preferences. Its latest iteration Magic OS 7.1 is powered by Android 13.

Who is the CEO of Honor?

George Zhao is the CEO of Honor. Zhao holds a Master’s degree in Communications and Electronic Systems from Shanghai Jiaotong University.

Zhao has led the company through a series of challenges and achieved remarkable growth after Honor gained its independence in 2020.

George Zhao, CEO of Honor Device, presents a new product, Honor Magic5 Pro, at the 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC), in Barcelona, Spain February 27, 2023. REUTERS/Albert Gea Image Credit: REUTERS

Before this role, Zhao had held several top positions at Huawei, including President of Honor, Vice President of the Western Europe Region, and General Manager of Italy. Under his leadership since 2015, Honor has maintained its leading position in China’s smartphone e-brand market in terms of sales revenue and volume and has achieved a top two position in China.

What are the main mobile devices from Honor?

X series, N series, and the Magic series are the top three lines rolled out by Honor

X Series

The company is said to focus on the quality and durability of the devices, besides the stunning designs and eye-catching colors. For example, Honor X9a was reportedly launched with the strongest screen on a mobile phone. Additionally, the Honor X Series has been rigorously tested across various scenarios, to ensure reliable usage, day after day for years, says the company.

Image Credit: Supplied

N Series

Focus on smartphone aesthetics, taking it to new levels. The Classic Dual Ring Design is inspired by high-end jewelry's elegance.

Magic Series

Honor’s Magic Vs Foldable Phone features a Super-light Gearless Hinge, folding seamlessly. Slim and unique folding mechanism distinguish it from competitors. The company is about to release Honor Magic V2 which is the lightest book-style foldable to date.

Honor Magic5 Pro comes with Honor’s unique symmetrical triple camera circular layout, also known as the “The Eye of Muse” which highlights the beauty of symmetry.

What are some laptop models from Honor?

Honor MagicBook X14 and X15. These thin, lightweight metallic laptops offer features such as multi-screen collaboration of up to three screens, and seamless integration with Honor mobile phones and tablets which even let users make or receive calls directly from the computer.

What are the tablets Honor is now selling in the UAE?

Honor tablets are primarily in two series: Honor Pad N series and Honor Pad X series.

What are Honor’s wearable products?

Honor wearables are broadly in two categories - watches and bands. Honor Watch GS 3 and Honor Magic Watch 2. Both models offer a long battery life of 14 days under normal conditions.

What are some major partnerships and collaborations of Honor?

With Google: A major strategic partner. Honor MagicOS 7.1 is based on Android 13, and the company says it will continue to work with Android to nurture the foldable ecosystem for the benefit of consumers worldwide.

With Microsoft: In 2021, Honor announced its partnership with Microsoft to develop smart and integrated technology solutions to seamlessly enhance consumer experiences.

Honor partnered with Guinness World Records to record the Guinness Record-Breaking Moment for the Highest Between the Legs Slam Dunk using Honor Magic5 Pro.

Honor collaborated with the largest esports event, ‘Gamers 8,’ alongside top brands such as STC, Aramco, LG, Pepsi, and other industry leaders.

Additionally, Honor has developed collaborations with over 3000 supply chain partners globally and established over 30 strategic partnerships with leading suppliers including AMD, BOE, Qualcomm, Micron, MediaTek, SK Hynix, Samsung, etc.

Major releases since 2021

2021:

• Honor 50 was launched, noted for its camera capabilities

2022:

• X Series was launched: Devices include Honor X8, Honor X9, and Honor X7

• Honor 70 from N Series, and Honor Magic4 Pro from Magic Series were launched

2023:

• Honor X9a launched. It was promoted as having the strongest smartphone screen

• Honor Magic5 Pro released

• Honor Magic Vs released

• Honor 90 5G released