Dubai: Foldable phone market is hotting up with a number of top-end products being unveiled or announced in recent months. Honor is the latest to join the bandwagon. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced the global launch of Magic V2, on September 1 in Berlin, at the international trade exhibition IFA.
Magic V2 has already been launched in the Chinese market and has received some rave reviews. The device was launched on July 12 in China and this has given us an idea of what to expect on September 1.
Key specs
Honor says that foldable phones have entered the millimetre era for the first time wih the introduction of Magic V2. Magic V2 is probably the thinnest fold with 4.7mm when unfolded. The device is 231g in weight and is 9.9mm in thickness when folded. There is a camera bump but that is negligible, some reviewers noted. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chip, coupled with 16GB RAM. Storage options available are 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.
With OLED screens capable of unto 120hz refresh rate, Magic V2 has a 7.92 inner screen and a 6.43-inch outer screen. It is available in the Chinese market in four colours: purple, gold, black, and black (PU). It is not yet clear what will be the options available for global consumers.
The phone uses Honor’s MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13.
As the name suggests Magic V2 is the second phone in the Honor foldable phone series Magic V, which was released in January 2022.