Dubai: Technology company Honor unveiled its latest iteration of the Magic Series line-up at MWC 2023, Barcelona — the all-new Magic5 Pro.
The smartphone boasts breakthroughs in design, display, photography and performance, beating several industry benchmarks.
Here are five features that make the Magic5 Pro unique.
- With a powerful triple main camera combination alongside the AI-powered upgraded Honor image engine, the Magic5 Pro has achieved the No. 1 position in the DXOMARK Smartphone Camera Ranking. The Magic5 Pro also debuts an all-new Millisecond Falcon Capture System, enabling users to capture complex scenes with remarkable ease and clarity.
- The camera also boasts a breakthrough AI Motion Sensing Capture, enabling users to shoot their best moments. To put the technology to the test, Honor partnered with Guinness World Records, using the HONOR Magic5 Pro automatically to capture the amazing moment of an official world record attempt for the World’s Highest Between The Legs Slam Dunk.
- The device is also is equipped with IMAX Enhanced Movie Master to produce cinematic-style videos.
- The Magic5 Pro has also seized the No. 1 position in the DXOMARK Smartphone Display ranking. It features a 6.81-inch LTPO Quad-Curved Floating Display with a Novel Display Luminance Enhancement Technology.
- The Magic5 Pro boasts exquisite craftsmanship and design with harmonious bezels on both sides and a Star Wheel Triple Camera design for its camera.