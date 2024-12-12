Trust built on quality and innovation

One of the cornerstones of the EROS-Hitachi partnership has been a shared commitment to quality and innovation. Hitachi has consistently brought new technologies to the market, offering energy-efficient, user-friendly, and long-lasting products that have resonated with EROS customers.

Hitachi today: A key brand for EROS

Hitachi remains an essential brand in EROS' line-up, providing cutting-edge technology and unmatched reliability in home appliances. Through EROS’ wide retail network, both physical and online, Hitachi’s products are easily accessible to customers across the region. With continuous innovation, Hitachi leads the way in offering home solutions that combine superior performance, modern aesthetics, and excellent value.

“Our partnership with Hitachi is a testament to the power of collaboration, trust, and innovation,” says Rajat Asthana, COO of EROS Group. “Over the past 55 years, we’ve shared a commitment to bringing quality, advanced technology, and exceptional value to our customers. Together, we have built a legacy that reflects our dedication to the UAE’s ever-evolving market. We look forward to continuing this journey, introducing even more groundbreaking products and solutions for the future.”

Looking ahead

As EROS and Hitachi celebrate this milestone, the future of their partnership looks bright. With the rise of smart homes and the increasing demand for integrated technology, both brands are poised to lead the way in delivering advanced solutions to modern households. Their commitment to delivering world-class products, coupled with a shared vision of customer satisfaction, will continue to drive the partnership forward for years to come.