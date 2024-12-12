EROS and Hitachi have built a remarkable legacy of innovation, trust, and excellence over the past 55 years. Their partnership began in the early days of EROS, marking the beginning of a journey that would shape the home electronics and appliance landscape in the UAE and beyond.
A journey that began with a vision
In the early 1960s, EROS opened with the goal of offering high-quality electronics to meet the growing demands of the Middle East. Hitachi, Japanese multinational conglomerate, became its first major partner, paving the way for a successful and enduring relationship. At that time, the electronics market in the region was emerging, and Hitachi's innovative, reliable technology quickly gained recognition. As the region’s demand for modern home appliances and electronics began to grow, so did the partnership between EROS and Hitachi. EROS served as a major distributor, bringing Hitachi’s home solutions and appliances to local consumers.
Trust built on quality and innovation
One of the cornerstones of the EROS-Hitachi partnership has been a shared commitment to quality and innovation. Hitachi has consistently brought new technologies to the market, offering energy-efficient, user-friendly, and long-lasting products that have resonated with EROS customers.
Hitachi today: A key brand for EROS
Hitachi remains an essential brand in EROS' line-up, providing cutting-edge technology and unmatched reliability in home appliances. Through EROS’ wide retail network, both physical and online, Hitachi’s products are easily accessible to customers across the region. With continuous innovation, Hitachi leads the way in offering home solutions that combine superior performance, modern aesthetics, and excellent value.
“Our partnership with Hitachi is a testament to the power of collaboration, trust, and innovation,” says Rajat Asthana, COO of EROS Group. “Over the past 55 years, we’ve shared a commitment to bringing quality, advanced technology, and exceptional value to our customers. Together, we have built a legacy that reflects our dedication to the UAE’s ever-evolving market. We look forward to continuing this journey, introducing even more groundbreaking products and solutions for the future.”
Looking ahead
As EROS and Hitachi celebrate this milestone, the future of their partnership looks bright. With the rise of smart homes and the increasing demand for integrated technology, both brands are poised to lead the way in delivering advanced solutions to modern households. Their commitment to delivering world-class products, coupled with a shared vision of customer satisfaction, will continue to drive the partnership forward for years to come.
This strong relationship has stood the test of time and evolved with the demands of the market, reinforcing the trust and loyalty between both companies.