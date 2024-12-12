As Dubai sets its sights on a bold future with the D33 Vision, the city is preparing not only to double its GDP but also exponentially expand its population by 2033. With this rapid urban expansion comes an inevitable surge in the demand for seamless and sustainable transportation solutions. Electrified mobility isn’t just a part of this vision - it’s a necessity in enabling the vision.

The D33 agenda offers us an unprecedented opportunity to shape the infrastructure of tomorrow. As we develop new residential areas, commercial hubs, and entertainment districts, we have the chance to integrate e-mobility infrastructure into the blueprint of these developments. This proactive approach means we avoid the challenges of retrofitting into legacy systems and can create a city where green mobility ownership is a natural and convenient choice for all.

As more people move to Dubai, the demand for efficient, reliable, and sustainable transportation will only grow. New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), which include electric and hybrid vehicles, are perfectly positioned to meet that demand. The shift to electrified mobility is no longer just about reducing emissions; it’s about ensuring the city’s transport network can scale effectively with its population. Charging stations must become as ubiquitous as traditional fuel stations - and this represents a truly exciting opportunity to reimagine the way our city functions.

As per our market estimates, NEVs currently represent around 11 per cent of the total car volumes in the UAE (YTD till July 2024), while Roland Berger1 reported that 5 per cent of the UAE car sales in 2023 were pure electric vehicles. This shows huge room for growth for electrified mobility and the interest is already evident. 68 per cent of the UAE residents want to make EVs their main mode of transportation as per our survey done last year, while the Dubai government has established a yearly goal of having 10 per cent of government-procured vehicles to be electric or hybrids. What customers are looking for is convenience - fast charging, accessible stations, and the assurance that their NEV experience will match the ease of owning a conventional car.

Dubai has already made great strides toward this goal, and the infrastructure we’re building today is setting the foundation for tomorrow. At Al-Futtaim Automotive, we have realized that the most effective strategies for accelerating sustainable mobility go beyond electric and hybrid cars alone. They involve creating a comprehensive ecosystem with robust charging infrastructure, accessible e-mobility aftersales support and a network of solutions that builds customer confidence and eases their transition to NEVs.

In addition, our approach to green mobility goes beyond personal vehicles. Our vision includes electrifying public transportation and traditionally diesel-heavy sectors such as logistics and construction, as we have introduced electric buses, electric trucks, and electric construction equipment to support a sustainable future across all sectors of the region’s growth.

As the city expands, the key to success will be embedding ultra-fast chargers and renewable energy solutions across major landmarks - so that every corner of the city is equipped for an electrified future.