Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) has clinched the prestigious Free Zone of the Year award at the Enterprise Agility Awards 2024, an event hosted by Entrepreneur Middle East to honour the leaders shaping the MENA region’s economic future. This prestigious award highlights AFZ's remarkable achievements, such as achieving its highest net profit in the past five years and implementing strategic initiatives like the One-click license issuance system, which has significantly boosted SME registrations within the UAE.
Director General of Free Zones Authority of Ajman, Ismail Al-Naqi, expressed his pride in receiving this distinction: "This award is a powerful affirmation of our dedicated efforts to create a thriving business ecosystem. It acknowledges our progressive initiatives, such as implementing advanced digital transformation, strategies that have significantly enhanced our operational efficiency and client satisfaction. Winning Free Zone of the Year not only celebrates our strides in fostering innovation but also motivates us to elevate our services to new heights."
As a pivotal part of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, AFZ is instrumental in driving the Emirate's economic diversification. Alongside Al Zorah Free Zone and Ajman Media City, it forms a robust triad that underpins a broad spectrum of industries - from oil and gas to healthcare, food processing, logistics, media, and engineering. AFZ is designed to support an expansive business community, accommodating over 120 freelancer categories and facilitating more than 4,000 business activities under the International Standard Industrial Classifications (ISIC).
