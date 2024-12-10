The Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, have announced a collaboration to nurture a culture of wellness and active living across Abu Dhabi. The two-fold strategic partnership will see Burjeel Holdings serving as ADSC’s official medical partner during its events and leading community health and wellness initiatives.

The collaboration was formalised through a strategic agreement signed by Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings. Omran Al Khoori, Executive Board Member at Burjeel Holdings, John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, and Safeer Ahamed, Group COO of Burjeel Holdings, were also present at the signing ceremony.

As part of their commitment to community wellness, Burjeel Holdings will collaborate with ADSC to launch initiatives, including annual events that provide residents with opportunities to engage in health-focused activities, access wellness resources, and adopt active lifestyles. As the official medical partner, Burjeel Holdings will continue to provide on-site medical teams, emergency response units, and health-focused activations to ensure the well-being of athletes, spectators, and event staff at ADSC’s high-profile events. This ongoing support underscores the healthcare provider’s expertise in integrating medical excellence with sports to create a safe environment for all participants.

Since 2022, Burjeel Holdings has been the official medical partner of ADSC. Over the past three years, it has supported nearly 500 sports and community events organized by ADSC, including international events like FIFA Club World Cup. Together, the entities have driven impactful initiatives, providing world-class medical services to athletes and spectators at marquee events like the UAE Tour and the ADNOC Marathon. With the renewal of their partnership, the collaboration expands its scope beyond event-specific support to champion a broader mission – advancing ADSC’s vision of cultivating a healthier, more active community through transformative wellness initiatives and meaningful community outreach.

Aref Hamad Al Awani expressed his delight in renewing the partnership with Burjeel Holdings. He highlighted that this collaboration reflects ADSC’s commitment to providing world-class health and medical services to participants in the international and community events featured in Abu Dhabi’s sports calendar. Al Awani stated, “Through our collaboration with Burjeel, we aim to ensure the highest levels of comfort and well-being for all participants in our events, reflecting the Abu Dhabi government’s vision to enhance the quality of life for all community members and participants from diverse nationalities. We extend our best wishes for everyone’s continued health and safety.”

“We are honoured to strengthen our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, which aligns with our goal to nurture healthier and more active communities. Together, we aim to set a new standard for integrating healthcare excellence into sports, inspiring people to lead healthier lives and supporting the community in every step of their wellness journey,” said John Sunil.