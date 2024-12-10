Amidst a glorious evening of academic accolades, celebrating the pinnacle of academic success, The Bloomington Academy, Ajman made its mark at the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards held at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai. A congratulatory video by the Group Managing Director, Rod Smith, led to the opening ceremony. The evening commenced with elegance and precision. The proceedings were formally inaugurated with a gracious welcome address by Sarah Saiger, UAE Country Manager. Elizabeth Carter, Director of Global Marketing, the distinguished Guest of Honour, added luster to the occasion.

A musical performance, an enchanting prelude by the students of Merryland International School, set the stage for the celebration of academic excellence, to honour outstanding achievements of students from across the region, who had distinguished themselves with world-class results in the esteemed Cambridge International examinations. The spotlight shone brightly on two of our exceptional students, whose remarkable accomplishments were duly recognised and applauded, Muhammed Nosherwan Khan Fawad Khan Pasha and Ajmain Faieq Sabur Abdus Sabur Miah, a testament to their hard work and dedication, teachers’ guidance, parents’ support, and the high academic standards of the school.

Nosherwan's achievement as World Topper (Joint 1st Place) in Cambridge IGCSE English as a Second Language (Speaking Endorsement) June 2024, earned him cheers and a thunderous applause. His success is a shining example of the academy's commitment to excellence and a source of immense pride for the institution. Nosherwan has also made us proud by emerging as the current school topper in his IGCSE exams, earning him the well-deserved 100 per cent Madam Sosamma Lazar Award scholarship on tuition fees, at school, a gesture of North Point Education’s and our school's unwavering support for exceptional talent.

Nosherwan says, “I always strived for excellent grades, but becoming a World Topper was a surprise, even to myself. This experience has inspired me to aim higher. My next challenge is to become a world-class programmer, contributing to the future of technology.”

Ajmain's outstanding achievement as Best Across Five Cambridge International AS Level, Second Place in UAE, was met with an equally loud round of applause. His accomplishment reflects the academy's rigorous academic standards and the exceptional teaching and learning environment. At school too, Ajmain has been awarded the prestigious Madam Sosamma Lazar Award from North Point Education. This esteemed recognition comes with a 100 per cent scholarship for both IGCSE and AS levels, a bonus for Ajmain's hard work and commitment to excellence.

Ajmain says: “I just reached home from school, tired and exhausted. I rang the doorbell and heard a commotion inside. When my parents opened the door, I saw their faces beaming with joy. I was really surprised. That's when they hugged me and told me that I ranked 2nd in the UAE for my AS results. I was shocked at first because I couldn't believe my ears. It was a pleasant shock and a pleasing experience that will stay forever etched in my memory.”

"My achievement is purely based on my hard work and the support I received from my parents, teachers, and friends. It wouldn't have been possible without any of them. With the thought achieving, your actions and hard work are the driving forces that turn it into reality."

The evening was a celebration of the hard work and dedication of The Bloomington Academy’s students, teachers, and staff. Commitment to academic excellence with focus on providing a supportive and inclusive learning environment have yielded outstanding results, making it a beacon of excellence in the region.