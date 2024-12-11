321 Events successfully hosted the first-ever Super Dad Awards Night at the JW Marriott Marina, bringing together 300 attendees for an evening celebrating fatherhood. This unique initiative, spearheaded by Zoha Beig, CEO of 321 Events, honoured fathers for their invaluable contributions to their families and communities.

The awards showcased 15 diverse categories, recognising fathers in roles such as mentorship, creativity, and community leadership, culminating in the prestigious Super Dad of the Year Award. Chandran Muthukaruppan was crowned Super Dad of the Year for embodying excellence in fatherhood. The Best Mentor Dad Award was presented to Ahmed Al Sayegh for his exceptional guidance and support in shaping the lives of young individuals.