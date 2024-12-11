321 Events successfully hosted the first-ever Super Dad Awards Night at the JW Marriott Marina, bringing together 300 attendees for an evening celebrating fatherhood. This unique initiative, spearheaded by Zoha Beig, CEO of 321 Events, honoured fathers for their invaluable contributions to their families and communities.
The awards showcased 15 diverse categories, recognising fathers in roles such as mentorship, creativity, and community leadership, culminating in the prestigious Super Dad of the Year Award. Chandran Muthukaruppan was crowned Super Dad of the Year for embodying excellence in fatherhood. The Best Mentor Dad Award was presented to Ahmed Al Sayegh for his exceptional guidance and support in shaping the lives of young individuals.
A distinguished jury selected the winners, including:
• Mirza Al Sayegh, Chairman of various eminent companies and universities & Director General at the Office of ShAikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
• Mahar Al Kaabi, Chairman, Al Serkal Group of Companies
• Juhi Yasmeen Khan, Managing Director, JYK Community Services & Future Philanthropist CSR Initiatives
• Raza Beig, CEO, Splash and Director, Landmark Group
• Nina Zandnia, Media Entrepreneur
• Amitabh Taneja, Editor-in-Chief, Images Retail ME
• Gaurav Tandon, Forbes-listed entrepreneur and Founder, K Kompany Media Solutions
• Shereen Mitwalli, Tech creator, TV presenter, and entrepreneur
The event was supported by 10 prestigious sponsors, including Centrepoint, ZeeTV, ZAAS, AlMarai, Brands4U, and more. Attendees engaged in sponsor activations and enjoyed a luxurious raffle giveaway for a staycation.
"This event is a tribute to fathers who often go unrecognized for their unwavering efforts," shares Zoha Beig.
The evening featured captivating performances, a heartfelt tribute to Bollywood veteran Salim Khan, and premium giveaways. The Super Dad Awards Night set a benchmark for honouring fatherhood and will return on Father's Day 2025.