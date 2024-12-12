The grand opening celebrated V Perfumes' 50th store opening, marking a milestone that was not to be missed. Visitors had the opportunity to try the latest perfume collections, featuring exclusive fragrances from V Perfumes and international brands they know and love.

V Perfumes, one of the largest perfume retail chains in the UAE and other GCC countries, is on a trajectory of growth and expansion. With 50 exclusive outlets now, the brand is not only expanding its presence in the Middle East but also venturing into the USA and other regions, promising a bright future for fragrance enthusiasts worldwide.