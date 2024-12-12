V Perfumes, the UAE’s number one perfume retailer, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest store at Manar Mall in Ras Al Khaimah. This long-awaited event occurred on December 7, 2024, at 6pm, in the presence of Mohammed Bin Kayed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development and the President of the Indian Association of Ras-Al-Khaimah, Sainulabdeen Salim.
The founders of V Perfumes, Basheer Gurukkal CP, Faizal Abbu Yusuf Abdullah, and Faizal CP, expressed their excitement about the opening alongside Jaisal KP, General Manager, and Jahangeer Elayedath, Head of Marketing and E-commerce. The company looks forward to the store's further expansion across the GCC region.
The grand opening celebrated V Perfumes' 50th store opening, marking a milestone that was not to be missed. Visitors had the opportunity to try the latest perfume collections, featuring exclusive fragrances from V Perfumes and international brands they know and love.
V Perfumes, one of the largest perfume retail chains in the UAE and other GCC countries, is on a trajectory of growth and expansion. With 50 exclusive outlets now, the brand is not only expanding its presence in the Middle East but also venturing into the USA and other regions, promising a bright future for fragrance enthusiasts worldwide.
