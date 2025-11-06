Vatican City, Sikh Community: Together in hope and friendship, celebrating spirit of interfaith harmony

Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai, the first official Sikh temple in the Gulf region and a beacon of peace, tolerance, and harmony, is celebrating the 556th birth anniversary (Gurpurab) of Guru Nanak Dev Ji — the founder of Sikhism and the eternal messenger of peace and brotherhood — with devotion and grandeur on Wednesday, November 5, and Sunday, November 9, 2025. The occasion will feature continuous kirtan and paath, with Guru Ka Langar (community meal) served throughout the day — a sacred expression of gratitude and unity welcoming devotees and visitors from all faiths and nationalities.