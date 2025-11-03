170 Sikh devotees leave for Pakistan ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Speaking to IANS, Kahlon said: "After Operation Sindoor, the yatra was initially cancelled due to security reasons. We wrote to the Union Home Minister requesting reconsideration, and finally, the pilgrims received their visas. The efforts of the Indian government are truly commendable. They have always shared a special bond with the Sikh community. There have been many occasions when the Prime Minister has paid obeisance at our gurdwaras at Rakabganj, Sheeshganj Sahib, and Bangla Sahib."