GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

170 Sikh devotees leave for Pakistan ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti

21,006 pilgrims granted visas by Pakistan to visit Nankana Sahib this year

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
The devotees expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for facilitating the visa process, especially in the wake of security concerns following Operation Sindoor.
The devotees expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for facilitating the visa process, especially in the wake of security concerns following Operation Sindoor.
IANS

New Delhi A group of 170 Sikh devotees departed for Pakistan from Delhi’s historic Gurdwara Rakabganj on Monday to visit Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, and Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Prakash Parv, which will be celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India on November 5.

Before their departure, the devotees participated in an Ardaas (prayer) ceremony held at Gurdwara Rakabganj. The event was attended by Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, General Secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), along with other committee members. Following the prayer, the devotees were given a warm send-off by the community.

This year, 21,006 pilgrims from India have been granted visas by Pakistan to visit Nankana Sahib for the celebrations. The devotees expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for facilitating the visa process, especially in the wake of security concerns following Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to IANS, Kahlon said: "After Operation Sindoor, the yatra was initially cancelled due to security reasons. We wrote to the Union Home Minister requesting reconsideration, and finally, the pilgrims received their visas. The efforts of the Indian government are truly commendable. They have always shared a special bond with the Sikh community. There have been many occasions when the Prime Minister has paid obeisance at our gurdwaras at Rakabganj, Sheeshganj Sahib, and Bangla Sahib."

Another devotee, expressing happiness about the journey, said, “We are going to Pakistan and are very happy. However, it would have been even better if the trip had been organised a little earlier.”

The pilgrims also expressed their intention to participate in the upcoming 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, underscoring their deep devotion to Sikhism and its teachings.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. It is one of the most revered festivals in the Sikh faith and is observed on the full moon day of the month of Kartik (Kartik Purnima), which usually falls in October or November. The celebration is marked by devotional singing (kirtan), processions, community prayers, and langar (community feasts) organised in gurdwaras across the world.

Related Topics:
india

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Planning on remitting Indian rupee, Pakistan rupee or Philippine peso? Here’s how you can take advantage of remittance-beneficial rates and when.

Rupee, peso exchange rates remittance-friendly in UAE

1m read
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (L) and Babar Azam (R) bump up during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on November 1, 2025.

Pakistan beat South Africa in 3rd T20I, win series

2m read
Pakistan's Babar Azam attends a warm-up session before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025.

Babar Azam beats Rohit Sharma to become T20 top scorer

2m read
Sunjay Sundir and Vandana Sudhir receive the honourary robe and sword, Siripao and Siri Sahib, from Surender Singh Kandhari and Bubbles Kandhari at the Gurudwara on Monday evening.

Outgoing Indian envoy lauds UAE’s religious harmony

2m read