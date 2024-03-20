Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Dubai continues its tradition of fostering interfaith harmony and unity by hosting its annual Interfaith Iftar Gathering during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Interfaith Iftar Gathering, held at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, is a symbol of the deep-rooted commitment to peace, understanding, and solidarity that characterises the UAE's diverse and inclusive society. The event serves as a platform for individuals from different religious and cultural backgrounds to come together, share in the blessings of Ramadan, and foster meaningful connections.

This year's gathering, held on March 21, 2024, saw the presence of over 250 esteemed guests including Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE; Major General Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansoori; Mirza Al Sayegh, Venu Rajamony, Former Indian Ambassador; Mohammed Al Muhairi, Director, CDA Dubai; Bishop Paolo Martinelli, Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia, Yatin Patel Deputy Consul General, Consulate of India Dubai; alongside representatives from various diplomatic corps, faith leaders and members of various community.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome extended by Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, who expressed profound gratitude to all the distinguished guests for joining the celebration. Kandhari highlighted the significance of unity and brotherhood, underscoring the shared values of compassion and solidarity that unite diverse communities during Ramadan and beyond.

The iftar gathering at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara symbolised the spirit of inclusivity and harmony, embodying the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, who advocated for universal love and service to humanity. Guests had the opportunity to participate in the breaking of the fast, followed by prayers and reflections on the blessings of Ramadan.

People of diverse faiths assembled to end their fast with the call for Maghrib prayers at the Guru Nanak Darbar .

The Indian Ambassador commended the Gurudwara for its efforts in promoting interfaith dialogue and understanding. He emphasised the importance of fostering connections among different religious communities, echoing the sentiments of unity and tolerance echoed throughout the evening. He said, "This month is a blessed month as it’s the holy month of Ramadan, and at the same time this month, we had Maha Shivratri (Indian festival), and Wednesday was Nowruz (Persian New Year). A few days from now, it’ll be Holi (the Indian festival of colours), and before the month ends, we'll have Good Friday (an important day in the Christian religion). What a lovely coincidence.”

Mirza Al Sayegh, a prominent Emirati member and Former Diplomat said, “This is a spiritual place that shows our country's heritage and the Al Maktoum’s love and affection towards other communities. We appreciate what the community has done for us here in the UAE. We always cherished our relationship with various nationalities existing in our country. It’s an opportunity for all of us to welcome the month of Ramadan, the month of mercy, humanitarian deeds, and charity.”

The event underscored the commitment of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara to fostering a culture of compassion, respect, and mutual understanding among diverse communities in Dubai. It served as a shining example of interfaith harmony and cooperation, bringing people together to celebrate the values that transcend cultural and religious boundaries.