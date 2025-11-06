Big excitement, small price: O! Millionaire tickets now just OMR 0.500

Combining life-changing opportunities with a commitment to protecting the planet
Muscat, Oman: O! Millionaire, the world’s first Green Draw, has announced a major price drop. Tickets are now available for just OMR 0.500, down from OMR 2.500. That’s SAR 5 in Saudi Arabia, USD 1.4 in the USA, QAR 5 in Qatar, PHP 75 in the Philippines, and more. This move makes participation more affordable and inclusive, allowing people from all walks of life to dream big while supporting sustainability.
Launched in 2022, O! Millionaire combines life-changing opportunities with a commitment to protecting the planet, directly funding initiatives such as planting 60 million trees worldwide.
Affordable, Accessible, and Rewarding The new OMR 0.500 ticket opens doors for participants globally. Through the official website or mobile app, players can register, pick their numbers, make secure payments, and receive instant updates with just a few clicks.
“This pricing reflects our belief that everyone should have the opportunity to dream big while contributing to a sustainable future,” said Ralph C. Martin, CEO of O! Millionaire. “By lowering the cost, we’re making participation more inclusive and amplifying the global impact of our green mission.”
More Chances to Shine O! Millionaire has expanded its prize structure from five to eight tiers, giving participants more ways to succeed. To claim the Grand Prize, players must match six numbers plus the Oasis Ball, a special seventh ball that adds excitement to every draw.
A Mission Rooted in Sustainability Unlike conventional draws, O! Millionaire transforms every ticket into tangible ecological change with a mission to plant 60 million trees. Thousands of trees have already been planted in barren regions, helping reduce carbon emissions, purify the air, and restore habitats.
Responsible Participation Participants must be 18 years or older. O! Millionaire encourages responsible participation while enjoying the thrill of the draw.
Real Stories, Real Impact Since its inception, O! Millionaire has empowered participants to pay off debts, fund education, and support local businesses, proving the platform’s purpose extends far beyond prizes.
With the new OMR 0.500 price point and enhanced prize system, O! Millionaire is entering a new era of affordability, accessibility, and sustainability. You can join through the website omilllionaire.com and the mobile app available on both App Store and Google Play, connecting participants worldwide to the mission.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox