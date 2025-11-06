Big excitement, small price: O! Millionaire tickets now just OMR 0.500

Muscat, Oman: O! Millionaire, the world’s first Green Draw, has announced a major price drop. Tickets are now available for just OMR 0.500, down from OMR 2.500. That’s SAR 5 in Saudi Arabia, USD 1.4 in the USA, QAR 5 in Qatar, PHP 75 in the Philippines, and more. This move makes participation more affordable and inclusive, allowing people from all walks of life to dream big while supporting sustainability.