GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

Philippines: Big oil price hikes set for last week of October

Diesel to see ₱2/L price jump; petrol, kerosene to rise by ₱1.20 and ₱1.70/L, respectively

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
A petrol pump in the Philippines: staying fuelled has never been costlier in the Asian country. The coming week will remind drivers and transport operators alike to ready their wallets for the pinch ahead. ​
A petrol pump in the Philippines: staying fuelled has never been costlier in the Asian country. The coming week will remind drivers and transport operators alike to ready their wallets for the pinch ahead. ​
Jay Hilotin / Gulf News

Manila: Motorists in the Philippines should prepare to tighten their belts as major fuel price hikes are hitting the market this week.

Local fuel retailers announced on Monday that prices will rise significantly, with diesel seeing a jump of 2 per liter.

Gasoline and kerosene prices won't be far behind, increasing by 1.20 and 1.70 per liter, respectively.

Retailer Seaoil issued the advisory confirming the diesel price hike.

Other companies including Shell, Cleanfuel, and Petro Gazz are expected to implement similar changes starting Tuesday, October 28.

Cleanfuel plans to roll out their price increase slightly later in the afternoon, at 4:01 p.m.

Leo Bellas, president of Jetti Petroleum, attributes the price surges to fresh sanctions imposed on Russia's two major oil firms.

“Oil prices are higher due to concerns that the fresh US sanctions on Russian companies, following sanctions imposed by Britain last week, could lead to tighter physical flows of Russian oil,” Bellas explained.

Supply chain disruptions

He added that this situation is forcing buyers to reroute their oil purchases from alternative sources, causing disruptions in the global supply chain.

This latest increase marks the fourth consecutive week of rising fuel prices, putting additional pressure on consumers and businesses alike.

The Philippine Department of Energy's Oil Industry Management Bureau had earlier projected these hikes, citing stronger refinery demand and decreasing crude oil inventories in the US.

Year-to-date, gasoline prices have gone up by ₱16.50 per liter, diesel by ₱19.15, and kerosene by ₱6.55.

Motorists are encouraged to look out for price variations depending on location and fuel brand, as costs can differ from station to station.

Fuel companies traditionally announce price changes every Monday, with the new prices taking effect the following day.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Since the country deregulated fuel prices in 2015, monthly adjustments have followed global oil trends.

UAE petrol, diesel costs to drop in November 2025?

2m read
China stock gauge set for decade-high driven by savings glut.

Asian stocks higher as Trump-Xi plan eases nerves

4m read
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump: The US leader has put off pulling the trigger on sanctions against Russia for months.

Trump slaps 'tremendous' sanctions on Russian oil

3m read
Oil refineries in Mumbai as refiners buy oil elsewhere after Russia pause.

Oil jumps as 'India to stop buying Russian oil': Trump

2m read