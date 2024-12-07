Dubai: Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off his UAE visit with a trip to the historic Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi. The visit coincided with the announcement of Apple's newest retail store, Apple Al Ain, set to open next year . This will be Apple's fifth store in the UAE, solidifying its presence in the region.

During his visit, Cook met with Emirati photographers Ola and Huda, who shared their passion for capturing the world through the lens of the iPhone 16 Pro. Cook expressed his admiration for their talent and praised Apple's technology.

"Visiting Qasr Al Hosn today in the heart of Abu Dhabi with two talented Emirati photographers, Ola and Huda, was the perfect way to start my trip in this beautiful country," Cook said on social media. "Thank you for showing me how you capture the world around you using iPhone 16 Pro!"

Apple Al Ain: New hub for tech enthusiasts

The upcoming Apple Al Ain store promises a unique retail experience, offering the latest Apple innovations, including the iPhone 16 lineup, Macs, and the ultra-thin iPad Pro. The store will also serve as a hub for learning and engagement, showcasing Apple’s dedication to enhancing customer experiences.

"The UAE is home to an incredible community of creators, innovators, developers, and entrepreneurs," Cook said. "We’re thrilled to open our newest store in Abu Dhabi and to keep sharing the magic of Apple with even more people."

Apple has significantly bolstered its investments in the UAE over recent years, underscoring its commitment to fostering local talent and supporting the regional economy. In the past five years alone, Apple has invested more than Dh6 billion in the country, creating over 38,000 jobs through direct employment, collaborations with Emirati companies, and the iOS app economy.

A legacy of growth

Since launching its first online store in the UAE in 2011 and opening flagship retail locations at Yas Mall and Mall of the Emirates in 2015, Apple has steadily expanded its footprint across the region. The addition of Apple Al Ain highlights the company’s commitment to innovation, collaboration, and community development.