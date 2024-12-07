Expanding presence in UAE

Apple has significantly increased its investments in the UAE in recent years, creating opportunities for local companies and developers while expanding its workforce. Over the past five years, the company has invested more than Dh6 billion in the country. Through direct employment, collaboration with Emirati companies, and the iOS app economy, Apple now supports over 38,000 jobs across the UAE.

New retail experience

The upcoming Apple store, located in the oasis city of Al Ain, will offer customers with an engaging shopping and learning experience, showcasing Apple’s most innovative products.

Apple first launched its online store in the UAE in September 2011 and opened its first physical stores, Apple Yas Mall and Apple Mall of the Emirates, in 2015. Since then, Apple has continued to expand its presence, offering customers cutting-edge products such as the iPhone 16 lineup, advanced Macs, and the ultra-thin iPad Pro.

Last month, Apple introduced its first spatial computer, Apple Vision Pro, to the UAE. This revolutionary device merges digital content with the physical world, delivering powerful spatial experiences for work, collaboration, and entertainment.

A thriving developer community

The Emirati developer community has been a driving force for economic growth, with developers earning nearly Dh5 billion from App Store sales of digital goods and services. Earnings have grown by over 750% since 2019, underscoring the vibrant opportunities in the local app economy.