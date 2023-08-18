Honor is poised to shake up the foldable phone market with its highly anticipated Magic V2, arguably the thinnest Foldable Phone so far. As we all know, the global launch of this device is set for September 1 at IFA in Berlin, which Gulf News will be attending.
Here is a sneak peek at the device on the look and feel of this year’s most anticipated device.
Elegant device
It is an elegant device to look at and hold. At 231gm, Magic V2 is lighter than the 240gm iPhone 14 Pro Max while offering more than double the screen space.
The lightness doesn’t get translated into flimsiness, however. The build quality is premium. The sleek profile and elegant contours and bezel lines contribute to its overall aesthetics and feel.
Thinnest foldable
Another highlight of Magic V2 is its industry-leading thinness. At less than 9.9mm, it is the thinnest Foldable so far. And when opened, the thickness is a mere 4.7mm, a factor that makes it comfortable to use the device.
Next comes hinge mechanism. Honor is reportedly using a unique hinge technology with space-grade titanium alloy, employing seven sets of cams, in place of the earlier 4 sets. The seamless hinge mechanism makes folding and unfolding a smooth and satisfactory experience overall, tech reviewers of the Chinese iteration have said.
Room to play around
The outer screen is a compact 6.43 inches, which is quite sufficient for most of your everyday tasks like answering calls, responding to communications and social media activities. Its main, inner screen is a massive 7.92 inches diagonally when opens out.
The light weight and sleek design makes it easy for hand-held operation even in open mode.
Power and specs
Magic v2 is reportedly powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip coupled with a 16GB RAM and this has ample power to provide a breezy experience. The Chinese version uses the default MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13.
A USB Type C port is provided at the bottom for charging, audio out and data. Next to it is the dual SIM tray. Magic V2 uses Honor’s 66w SuperCharge charger to power itself quickly.