“We are proud to showcase the technical facilities that are the driving force behind our human-centric innovations,”said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd.“Our unwavering R&D commitment allows us to develop ground-breaking devices like the HONOR Magic5 Pro. We hope to continue breaking new ground with innovative new products for consumers everywhere.”

The Falcon camera system

The device’s all-new Millisecond Falcon Capture algorithm not only enables some of the fastest capturing speeds on the market, but also pushes the boundaries of image clarity.

To achieve this, HONOR founded its own dedicated camera labs to conduct quantitative and qualitative analysis, which informed the development of its AI algorithm. By solving many challenges around shooting moving scenes with different speed, distance and lighting conditions, the HONOR Magic5 Pro takes the imaging process to a whole new level. For example, its autofocus speed has increased by 245 per cent, compared to the previous generation.

Testing the HONOR Magic5 Pro's performance against simulated vibrations. Image Credit: Supplied

The device’s AI Motion Sensing feature enables users to capture best moment in fast-moving scenarios. To enable this, HONOR worked closely with Qualcomm to maximise the computing power by fully harnessing the CPU, GPU and NPU, boosting the cache interval by more than six times – from 240 to 1500 milliseconds. With a larger data cache interval and an AI network trained with more than 270,000 images, the HONOR Magic5 Pro’s camera can help users more easily capture their magic moment in movements.

Eye-care innovation

The HONOR Magic5 Pro supports Circadian Night Display and is the first smartphone to receive the TÜV Rheinland Circadian Friendly Certification. The Circadian Night Display brings a sleep-easing mode that regulates blue light and gently transitions the night-time colour temperature in a natural way. According to HONOR’s lab tests, this feature can increase melatonin secretion by up to 20 per cent within three hours, helping users to get a better night’s sleep.

Testing the display dimming technology on HONOR Magic5 Pro and HONOR Magic Vs. Image Credit: Supplied

“Controlling our exposure to blue light is increasingly important for sleep and general health, particularly with increasing amounts of screen time late in the day,” commented Dr. Glen Jeffery, Professor of Neuroscience – Institute of Ophthalmology, Faculty of Brain Science at UCL. “Modifying screens to reduce disruption is critical, and HONOR’s development of their circadian night display and dynamic dimming feature is an important move in this direction.”

High product quality

HONOR invested over $20 million in quality testing equipment at its Global Compliance and Testing Center (GCTC). The company can run in-house tests to verify more than 200 certification test standards, including the Conformité Européenne (CE) certification.

The OTA Anechoic Chamber at HONOR’s Global Compliance and Testing Centre. Image Credit: Supplied