Dubai: Technology company Honor unveiled its latest foldable Magic Vs at the MWC 2023 in Barcelona earlier this week.
Among the many features that make it stand out from its competitors is its fearless hinge. Not only that, the phone closes without any gap.
Here are four unique features of Honor’s latest foldable:
- Honor has developed a new hinge technology that reduces the gap between the two halves of the screen when the phone is folded. This groundbreaking hinge technology offers a seamless folding experience without compromising on the durability of the device. The hinge has been designed to withstand over 400,000 folds.
- Exceptionally slim and lightweight, the Magic Vs is 12.9mm thin when folded and weighs 267g. It’s as thin and light as a mini notebook.
- The new foldable phone has a large display even when folded, which makes it an ideal device for multitasking. With a screen size of up to 7.9 inches, the Magic Vs offers enough space for users to view multiple apps and windows simultaneously, without compromising on the quality of the display. The large display makes the Magic Vs perfect for multitasking and media consumption, whether it’s streaming movies or playing games.
- When folded, the Magic Vs cover screen comes with a size of 6.45 inches, which is also large enough to show notifications, messages, and other important information, making it easy to stay connected without having to open the device.