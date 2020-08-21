Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been detained for questioning in the Greek island of Mykonos for assaulting officers after a brawl, Greek state TV ERT said.
Harry Maguire was detained after assaulting officers who were called in to break up a brawl between two groups of tourists. Two other Britons were also detained.
“The soccer player was verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him,” a police official said. “The three were resisting when brought to the Mykonos police station.”
SEE MORE
- Transfer Gossip: Gareth Bale to fight for Real Madrid place, no Premier League move
- English Premier League transfer gossip: Jadon Sancho to make Manchester United move?
- Football transfer gossip: Manchester City to celebrate with new Guardiola contract
- Football transfer gossip: Chelsea close in on Leverkusen's Kai Havertz