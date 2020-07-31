1 of 8
Gareth Bale has informed Wales manager Ryan Giggs he will stay and fight for his place at Real Madrid, despite interest from England, including former side Tottenham Hotspur. The Welshman is determined to stay put in Spain even though he has not been part of Real manager Zinedine Zidane's plans for some time and is lacking game time ahead of next summer's European Championship.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 8
England and Borussia Dortmund striker Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester edges closer after the Bundesliga club are ready to accept an initial bid of 60 million pounds for the winger.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 8
Another man who could be on his way to Old Trafford is Raul Jimenez as Wolves have already lined up his replacement, Paulinho, from Braga. The Mexican will still cost United a pretty penny, with 40 million pounds-plus being rumoured.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 8
Chelsea's rebuild continues with reports coming in that Frank Lampard's side have made an offer for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 8
Tottenham's out-of-favour journeyman Danny Rose could still be a Premier League player next season, but not with Newcastle, where he has been on loan. Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is targeting the England veteran and Everton's Fabian Delph to add some EPL experience to his promoted squad.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 8
Sergio Romero is demanding talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United as the return of Dean Henderson from his loan spell at Sheffield United appears to be pushing him down the pecking order at Old Trafford behind the young Englishman and No. 1 goalkeeper David De Gea.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 8
As Pep Guardiola reinforces his backline with new signings, John Stones could be on his way out of Etihad, and West Ham are monitoring things as they prepare a 20 million pounds bid.
Image Credit: Gulf News
8 of 8
Thiago Alcantara has told Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge he wants to leave in a effort to push through a move to Liverpool.
Image Credit: Reuters