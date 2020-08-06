1 of 10
Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho could be back in the Premier League in time for the new season as the former Liverpool star is in the frame to help Mikel Arteta restructure FA Cup-winning Arsenal. Talks are at an 'advanced' stage for the Brazilian winger, who spent last year on loan at Bayern Munich after failing to impress at Barcelona.
Speaking of flops, Manchester United failure Alexis Sanchez has completed a permanent move to Inter Milan on a three-year contract, bringing an end to his unsuccessful time at Old Trafford. The 31-year-old Chilean, who had been on loan at Inter this season, signed a contract until June 30, 2023. Despite missing months through injury, Sanchez came back strong after the coronavirus lockdown, helping lift Antonio Conte's side to a runners-up finish behind Juventus. In total he scored four goals and set up another 10 in his 29 appearances.
Manchester City are not showing any signs of letting up in the transfer window. Striker Ferran Torres and defender Nathan Ake have already joined up and next in line is Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and Inter Milan front man Lautaro Martinez.
Pep Guardiola has also declared an interest in Joao Felix, the young Atletico Madrid forward.
Brazil star Willian looks ever more likely to be making the move across London from Chelsea to Arsenal after the Gunners tabled a lucrative three-year deal.
Arsenal also look like winning the race for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, and should beat Manchester United, Everton and Napoli to his signature.
Frank Lampard is looking to completely rebuild his Chelsea backline, with Atletico's Jose Gimenez top of their wish list. The Blues are also in talks with Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon.
However, Chelsea look like missing out on Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, as it looks like he will sign a new five-year deal to stay at the Spanish giants.
Real Madrid's James Rodriguez also looks set for a cross-city shift - to Atletico is search of more game time.
Crystal Palace are leading the chase for Ryan Fraser's signature. The Scotsman is a free agent having left Bournemouth after relegation. Promoted Fulham are also keen on the winger.
