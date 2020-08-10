1 of 10
Jadon Sancho's move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United looks dead after the young England forward was named in the Bundesliga side's squad for this week's training camp in Switzerland. Dortmund had set August 10 as a deadline for any deal to be made with the English Premier League club, but with Dortmund looking for 100 million pounds, is seems like the deal is off.
Arsenal are playing a waiting game to continue talks with Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho, as the Brazilian is insisting on seeing out the remainder of Bayer Munich's Champions League campaign. Coutinho was sent out on loan to Bayern by Barca last season after failing to impress at Camp Nou since his transfer from Liverpool.
It seems Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson will have to wait for his chance to make the No. 1 shirt at Old Trafford his own as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted he will send the youngster out on loan again this season. He spent last term at Sheffield United.
Liverpool have finally got themselves a left-back, after agreeing a fee of nearly 12 million pounds with Olympiakos for Kostas Tsimikas. The Greece international is yet to agree personal terms but is expected to pen a four-year deeal. Liverpool had already failed to sign Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon.
The news means Leicester City will miss out on Tsimikas, whom they preferred as a replacement for Chelsea-bound Ben Chilwell.
Christian Benteke has been put in the shop window by Crystal Palace, and are looking for offers over eight million pounds for the Belgian forward. The Eagles want to free up cash to land Watford forward Ismaila Sarr, who should cost around 40 million pounds.
Tottenham will finalise the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on Monday after the Southampton midfielder completes his medical.
Emiliano Martinez is prepared to leave Arsenal to ensure more game time, as he is concerned he may be overlooked by Argentina if he is not an established No. 1. He played for the Gunners in the FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea.
Arsenal are ready to pay the price to offload misfit German midfielder Mesut Ozil, and will buy out the remainder of his contract or pay part of his wages should he go on loan to another club.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is ready to sell Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira to get the cash needed to make a bid for Atletico Madrid Thomas Partey.
