Jadon Sancho will hand in a transfer request at Borussia Dortmund to help push through his dream move to Manchester United.
Manchester City and Paris St-Germain are in a fight to secure the signature of Juventus frontman Douglas Costa. The Italian giants want to offload the Brazilian to make room for target Raul Jimenez, the Wolves striker.
Dani Ceballos is eager to extend his loan period at Arsenal. The Spaniard is on loan from newly crowned Spanish champions Real Madrid.
Former Gunners coach Unai Emery is ready to get back into management and take over at La Liga side Villarreal.
Manchester City winger Jack Harrison could be playing against his employers next season as he has extended his loan period with newly promoted Leeds United
Despite rumours linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge to Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United, Willian is playing hardball at Chelsea and is holding out for a three-year contract, while a two-year deal is on the table.
With Quique Setien looking set for the sack from Barcelona, former players Patrick Kluivert and Laurent Blanc have emerged as the frontrunners to take over at Camp Nou.
