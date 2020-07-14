1 of 7
With their Champions League ban overturned by CAS, Manchester City are to celebrate by offering coach Pep Guardiola a long-term contract and a whopping transfer budget, rumoured to be more than 150 million pounds, to build his squad for the future.
Amid the many rumours of potential targets, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly could form the key to his new-look defence.
Other big names linked with a move to the Etihad are Kai Havertz, Jadon Sancho and, of course, Lionel Messi.
Also on the alleged shopping list are Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, Bayern Munich defender David Alaba and Valencia frontman Ferran Torres
Real Madrid look like securing Paris St-Germain's star striker Kylian Mbappe on a pre-contract, but the Frenchman will only move to the La Liga side next summer.
But PSG's other big-name forward - Neymar - will not be returning to Real's arch-rivals Barcelona, according to Camp Nou president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who has reportedly ruled out a move for their former striker.
Norwich are preparing for an exodus of players now that their relegation from the Premier League has been confirmed, but Canaries sporting director Stuart Webber insists they will not lose their talent cheaply, saying offers under 20 million pounds will not be considered for players such as Ben Godfrey.
