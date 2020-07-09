1 of 11
Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz looks likely to force his move to Chelsea through by handing in a transfer request. The Germany winger is eager to join up with international teammates Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger at Stamford Bridge.
Kevin de Bruyne is going nowhere, according to his agent, who has dismissed talk of the Manchester City star moving to Real Madrid or Paris St-Germain as nonsense.
Norwich City have slapped a 50 million pound price tag on star defender Ben Godfrey. The English 22-year-old is likely to move on this summer, with Norwich facing relegation, and the Canaries are eager to get the right money for the prospect. Bundesliga clubs Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have expressed an interest.
Tottenham Hotspur face a fight to get the signature of Southampton star midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, as Ajax and Everton have also joined the race for the Dane.
The ongoing Jack Grealish saga is showing no signs of reaching a conclusion as the England man's agent says the midfielder has not reached terms of agreement to sign for Manchester United. Aston Villa want 80 million pounds for Grealish.
Out-in-the-cold Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has targeted a move to Turkey or the US, but he has not given up hope on the Gunners and is determined to see out the final year of his contract.
Tottenham have thrown their hat in the ring for Chelsea's Kurt Zouma. Again Everton are also interested in ruining Spurs' plans.
Manchester City are confident of holding on to talented youngster Eric Garcia, with rumours flying around that his old club Barcelona are interested in getting him back.
Juventus are offering Chelsea two players in return for their Italian midfielder Jorginho.
Sevilla could be Hector Bellerin's next port of call as they hope to lure the Arsenal man to La Liga rather than Serie A, where Juventus and Inter Milan have shown an interest.
