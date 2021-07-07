England manager Gareth Southgate with Harry Maguire and John Stones during training Image Credit: Reuters

It’s always an entertaining moment when England are playing, especially in a semi-final of a major tournament.

Coming into this game England are yet to concede a goal at Euro 2020, and have proven to have the tightest defence. At the start of the tournament Harry Maguire wasn’t fit enough to start the first two games, but since his return England have looked rock-solid at the back and haven’t made any sloppy mistakes. In the group stage they may have scored only two goals, but since the game against Germany they have proven to be lethal in front of goal and the biggest advantage was to get Harry Kane back on the scoresheet.

It will be a big test for England as they were not able to get past Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, which shows that it will test the character of all the players.

As for Denmark, they have proven to be the dark horses of Euro 2020 and will be aiming to get the better of England. Surely we can’t say that Denmark will be entering the semi-finals as the underdogs due to the fact on how lethal they have been in front of goal. It has been an emotional tournament for Denmark, mainly related to the harrowing Christian Eriksen cardiac arrest incident which occurred against Finland. The Danes will have an extra motivation to win it for him.

All in all this is not going to be an easy contest for England, and they may have to dig in towards the end.