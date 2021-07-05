1 of 10
Paul Pogba, France and Manchester United: The midfielder had a good tournament for France even though they were knocked out early by Switzerland on penalties in the last 16. During that match, Pogba scored one of the goals of the tournament - a 30 yard drive into the top corner. At current club Manchester United he seems to struggle but plays with more freedom for France and his previous employers Juventus have been rumoured to be interested in resigning him. Whether Man Utd let him go is another question.
Patrick Schich, Czech Republic and Bayer Leverkusen: The 25-year-old forward plays for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen where he got 9 goals last season but they may have a hard time in retaining his services this summer after he got 5 goals at Euro 2020. One of those was from 50 yards and will likely win the best goal of the tournament. There will be plenty of suitors for his signature that is for sure.
Harry Kane, England and Tottenham: The England and Tottenham striker had a slow start to Euro 2020 and many were calling for him to be dropped. But coach Gareth Southgate stuck with the striker and he grabbed a goal against Germany and then two more against Ukraine and is back on form. He has been linked all summer with a move to Manchester City but there is interest from all over Europe for him.
Jack Grealish, England and Aston Villa: The attacking midfielder has been playing very well for Villa but is often seen as a big fish in a small pond at Villa Park. He has been linked with Man Utd and Man City for the past two seasons and it would be hard for Villa to retain his services now especially as he is showing his quality for England at Euro 2020.
Romelu Lukaku, Belgium and Inter Milan: Much was expected from Belgium, ranked number one in the world, but they failed to get past the quarterfinal at Euro 2020. But, Lukaku did his bit for the team by getting 3 goals and leading the line with aplomb. Currently at Inter where he has played 72 games and scored 47 goals, he may fancy a move back to the Premier League.
Jordan Pickford, England and Everton: For the Toffess he often makes costly mistakes but for England he has been one of their star men. He has been confident and composed and has kept 5 clean sheets to help England reach the semifinal. Will Everton allow him to leave if a healthy offer comes in? Maybe because they'll wonder why he can switch it on for the national team but then switch off at club level.
Ciro Immobile, Italy and Lazio: He's played 177 times for Lazio and scored 123 goals but he often struggled at international level - not at Euro 2020 though. He has been a key player for Roberto Mancini and has helped fire the Azzurri to the semifinals where they will meet Spain tomorrow. There may well be a lot of clubs in for the 31-year-old.
Emil Forsberg, Sweden and RB Leipiz: The attacking midfielder had a very good Euro 2020 scoring 4 goals. Voted the Swedish Midfielder of the Year in 2016 and 2017, he was a member of the Sweden squad that reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup. Known for his quick, effective passing style, the creative playmaker will be on the want list for many clubs.
Manuel Locatelli, Italy and Sassuolo: He is likely heading to Juventus this summer although the midfielder was linked with Premier League side Arsenal. There will be several high profile clubs after his signature following his brilliant displays for the Azzurri at Euro 2020 but it appears he favours a move to the Turin giants.
Robert Lewandowaski, Poland and Bayern Munich: He's been at Bayern since 2014 and played 219 games scoring an incredible 203 goals and winning seven consecutive Bundesliga titles. The 32-year-old got 2 goals at Euro 2020 and is said to be looking for move away from Germany and that has caused literally all of the big clubs around Europe to get excited at the prospect of snapping him up.
