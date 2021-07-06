Andrea Belotti celebrates win for Italy over Spain in Euro 2020 semi-final Image Credit: AFP

01:41AM



SPAIN 2 ITALY 4 (pens): Spain 1 Italy 1 AET

Italy win!!! Jorginho is so cool. Bottom corner. Next stop, erm, same place for a final against Denmark or hosts England for Mancini's men. Heartbreak for Enrique and Spain, who had their chances to win in normal time. Absolute classic... Thanks for following. That will live long in the memory and perfect for a brilliant competition.

01:40AM



SPAIN 2 ITALY 3 Morata saved

01:40AM



SPAIN 2 ITALY 3 Bernadeschi

01:39AM



SPAIN 2 ITALY 2 Alba

01:38AM



SPAIN 1 ITALY 2 Bonucci

01:37AM



SPAIN 1 ITALY 1 Moreno

01:36AM



SPAIN 0 ITALY 1 Belotti

SPAIN 0 ITALY 0 Olmo over the bar

01:35AM



SPAIN 0-0 Italy saved by Simon

01:35AM



Penalties coming up. Italy first. I shall just roll the score now

01:30AM



FULL-TIME: SPAIN 1 ITALY 1

Penalties it is!

01:28AM



SPAIN 1 ITALY 1

Some tired tackles and a lot of nervs as we tick down the clock.

01:24AM



SPAIN 1 ITALY 1

Five to go before the dreaded spot-kicks.

01:23AM



GOAL: SPAIN 1 ITALY 2

NO-GOAL: SPAIN 1 ITALY 1

But no. Clearly offside from Berardi. He smacks it home but looks up to see the flag and he holds his head in his hands. Even VAR chuckled at that.

01:18AM



SPAIN 1 ITALY 1

We have cramping players on the pitch. They have left it all out there tonight. But there can only be one winner... Pau Torres on for Garcia. Chiellini off for Bernardeschi.

01:15AM



SPAIN 1 ITALY 1

We are into the final 15 mins before a shootout. Will we get a winner?

01:13AM



HALF-TIME (ET): SPAIN 1 ITALY 1

The Italians look leggy as they come off. Even Mancin has removed his designer jacket as he discusses with his coaches. Are they now playing for penalties? The Spanish boys have not heen great at them of late.

01:09AM



SPAIN 1 ITALY 1

Donnarumma is called on to make a big punch and Llorente tries again before Chiellini hoofs clear. Spain are still going. After all their efforts, this is an amazing statement of heart and conviction.

01:05AM



SPAIN 1 ITALY 1​

Olmo turns it on again and wins a free-kick. Great stop from Donnarumma but it comes back out into play and a wee goalmouth scramble keeps it level.​​​​​​

12:58AM



KICK-OFF: SPAIN 1 ITALY 1

We are back under way. Who has the bottle and the legs to see this out?

12:51AM



FULL-TIME: SPAIN 1 ITALY 1

These boys always put on a game. Extra-time to come (and breathe).

12:49AM



SPAIN 1 ITALY 1

Three added minutes to find a winner. The ball bounces of Chiellini's arm while on the deck but Doctor Felix in the middle waves away appeals.

12:44AM



SPAIN 1 ITALY 1

Frustration showing for Italy now and Moreno keeps sniffing. This is ticking towards extra-time. The ball in from Olmo for the equaliser was exceptional and Italy's heads have dropped a bit.

12:38AM



GOAL: SPAIN 1 ITALY 1

Italy pounces on an error from the Spain defence and almost kill the game but Spain substitute Morata tears up the field to beat Donnarumma. No more than they deserve. Brilliant game.

12:34AM



SPAIN 0 ITALY 1

Mancini responds to the changes with 15 to go. Verratti and Emerson are off for Pessina and Toloi.

12:29AM



SPAIN 0 ITALY 1

Moreno is coming on for Spain! Oyarzabal is making way. Not his best match.. Enrique is shuffling with Koke also off for Rodri.

12:26AM



SPAIN 0 ITALY 1

What a chance to level as Oyarzabal fresh-airs an open-goal header. Then Olmo fires just wide of the Donnarumma goal. Spain are not done yet and fighting for everything. But Chiesa almost finds Berardi but Simon blocks with his legs.

12:19AM



GOAL: SPAIN 0 ITALY 1

More chances for Spain as Oyarzabal and Olmo test the Italy keeper. But Mancini's men show why they are so good on the counter. Seconds later they are ahead through Chiesa, who comes up with a fantastic curling effort to beat Simon at his far post. Cannot look away for a second. Brilliant stuff.

12:14AM



SPAIN 0 ITALY 0

Up the other end we go in this heavyweight slugfest. Chiesa's drive is on target but Simon is there. We are moving up a gear.

SPAIN 0 ITALY 0

12:11AM



Chances at both ends as Immobile has a sniff before Busquest is booked for a necessary tackle to calm things down at the back. He almost makes amends as his rasping effort is just over the Italy bar.

12:06AM



SPAIN 0 ITALY 0

Woah. Howler from Simon as a straightforward clearance comes off the side off his boot and almost put Spain in big trouble. Lucky his defenders were alert.

12:04AM



KICK-OFF: SPAIN 0 ITALY 0

Here we go. Nothing between them so far, but let's see what the laf-time talks from Enrique and Mancini did to motivate their men...

11:57PM



HALF-TIME: SPAIN 0 ITALY 0

Half-time reax from out Gulf News lads...

11:49PM



HALF-TIME: SPAIN 0 ITALY 0

That was even-stevens and pretty thrilly for zip-zip at the break. More of the same please, but with the goals, obv...

11:47PM



SPAIN 0 ITALY 0

Another chance for Emerson. Azpilicueta does great to jockey and force him outside. Shot from the narrow angle comes off the bar and out.

11:41PM



SPAIN 0 ITALY 0

Emerson was brought in through injury tonight, but he should be looking up to find a teammate as he bursts through. Chance gone. Ugly from Oyarzabal at the other end as his first-time effort is still rising...

11:35PM



SPAIN 0 ITALY 0

Immobile dances through for Italy but runs out of space.

11:33PM



SPAIN 0 ITALY 0

No goals but certainly a lot of entertainment in the opening 30 minutes. Both sides are plugging away in full knowledge of what is stake. Olmo fires another one over.

11:29PM



SPAIN 0 ITALY 0

Almost from Olmo for Spain! A poor kick-out from Donnarumma comes straight back at him as Spain press high, but the Italy keeper makes amends with a good stop. And then Donnarumma does it again, giving away possession. Mental! Olmo goes down for a half-hearted attempt at winning a pen, but referee Felix Brych doesn't get fooled too easily.

11:23PM



SPAIN 0 ITALY 0

Big alarm as Barella jinks, looking for the opening with Spain goalkeeper Simon well out of position. Again Spain clear their lines and we are still level. Maybe one will win this....

11:16PM



SPAIN 0 ITALY 0

Busquets is starting to stamp control, but it is agony for Spain as Oyarzabal loses his feet with the Italy goal at his mercy. Moments later Torres drags wide. This is setting up nicely.

11:12PM



SPAIN 0 ITALY 0

The Spaniards make a foray into the Italian box after getting their breath back from that start. Koke finds Torres but it is mopped up.

11:08PM



SPAIN 0 ITALY 0

Defo an early confidence booster for Italy. That Spanish upright was a right spoiler.

11:05PM



SPAIN 0 ITALY 0

Italy pinging it about at the back before a quick break lights up the game. Berardi finds masses of space on the wing and goes himself to curl it in, with the upright denying Italy and early opener. Drama early doors!

11:00PM



KICK-OFF: SPAIN 0 ITALY 0

Lots of closed eyes soaking in the anthems from both sides before Italy belt out 'Italia, Italia' (Spain's anthem has no words - quirky!). Here we go. The wee car does its part to bring the ball out, making the referee look awkward.

10:54PM



SPAIN v ITALY

Italy fans Image Credit: AP

Despite the travel ban for supporters, there are plenty vocal fans in the Wembley seats in both Red and Blue.

Spain fans Image Credit: AP

10:50PM



SPAIN v ITALY

Warm-ups are done. Almost time for the anthems ahead of a colossal, clash. These guys have faced each other so many times at the Euros, but there is more respect than animosity, despite costly, painful defeats for both sides.

10:36PM



Spain's Cesar Azpilicueta during the warm-up before the match with Italy Image Credit: Reuters

SPAIN v ITALY

Teams are knocking up as we are 25 mins out now.

10:31PM



SPAIN v ITALY

Who do you guys fancy to win? Not just tonight but also tomorrow and then the big one. Let us know on Twitter @GulfNewsSport or pester me on @Mattjosmith

10:25PM



SPAIN v ITALY

Not really a surprise from Enrique as Italy bring in Emerson replacing Leonardo Spinazzola at the back. Other than that injury change, same team that dumped Belgium in the quarters. But Morata is out for Spain as Mancini shuffles his deck with Oyarzabal coming in along with Olmo and Garcia.

Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson, Jorginho, Barella, Verratti, Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne. Subs: Sirigu, Locatelli, Belotti, Berardi, Pessina, Acerbi, Cristante, Bernardeschi, Bastoni, Florenzi, Toloi, Meret.

Spain: Simon, Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Koke, Busquets, Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal, Olmo.

Subs: De Gea, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Marcos Llorente, Morata, Gerard, Thiago, Sanchez, Gaya, Rodri, Fabian, Traore.

10:13PM



Team news on the way... Eyebrows at the ready. Just about 45 mins to kick-off.

10:03PM



SPAIN v ITALY

Enrique has Spain ticking nicely, but Roberto Mancini has been a wizard for Italy since taking over in May 2018. He resurrected the team, brought in fresh faces and got them over the agony of missing out on qualification for Russia 2018 World Cup. 32 unbeaten and 13 wins on the trot as it stands...

09:58PM



SPAIN v ITALY

“We know that if we play the way we have in the last 30 matches or so then we can come away with a good result,” said Italy’s defensive stalwart Leonardo Bonucci.

Supporters have not been permitted to travel from either country just for the match, something which has been a common occurrence at this pandemic-affected tournament.

“It is a strange situation. I hope that there are Spanish and Italians more than English fans, but they are things we cannot control,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said.

09:58PM



SPAIN v ITALY

So, then there were four. Can Spain or Italy book a final date at Wembley? A clash with home favourites England or the fairy-tale Danes await in London on Sunday.

“It will be a cracker of a game, with a packed house at Wembley,” said Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion. Byblow Barsha Heights in Dubai. “Even with COVID protocol, we are seeing a great atmosphere, living up to a great tournament.”

09:57PM



SPAIN v ITALY

Hello and welcome to our Gulf News coverage live of the first Euro 2020 semi-final as powerhouses Spain and Italy go head-to-head looking to restore their place at the top table of football after recent wobbles in major tournaments.

09:57PM



SPAIN v ITALY