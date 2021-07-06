SPAIN 2 ITALY 4 (pens): Spain 1 Italy 1 AET
Italy win!!! Jorginho is so cool. Bottom corner. Next stop, erm, same place for a final against Denmark or hosts England for Mancini's men. Heartbreak for Enrique and Spain, who had their chances to win in normal time. Absolute classic... Thanks for following. That will live long in the memory and perfect for a brilliant competition.
SPAIN 2 ITALY 3 Morata saved
SPAIN 2 ITALY 3 Bernadeschi
SPAIN 2 ITALY 2 Alba
SPAIN 1 ITALY 2 Bonucci
SPAIN 1 ITALY 1 Moreno
SPAIN 0 ITALY 1 Belotti
SPAIN 0 ITALY 0 Olmo over the bar
SPAIN 0-0 Italy saved by Simon
Penalties coming up. Italy first. I shall just roll the score now
FULL-TIME: SPAIN 1 ITALY 1
Penalties it is!
SPAIN 1 ITALY 1
Some tired tackles and a lot of nervs as we tick down the clock.
SPAIN 1 ITALY 1
Five to go before the dreaded spot-kicks.
GOAL: SPAIN 1 ITALY 2
NO-GOAL: SPAIN 1 ITALY 1
But no. Clearly offside from Berardi. He smacks it home but looks up to see the flag and he holds his head in his hands. Even VAR chuckled at that.
SPAIN 1 ITALY 1
We have cramping players on the pitch. They have left it all out there tonight. But there can only be one winner... Pau Torres on for Garcia. Chiellini off for Bernardeschi.
SPAIN 1 ITALY 1
We are into the final 15 mins before a shootout. Will we get a winner?
HALF-TIME (ET): SPAIN 1 ITALY 1
The Italians look leggy as they come off. Even Mancin has removed his designer jacket as he discusses with his coaches. Are they now playing for penalties? The Spanish boys have not heen great at them of late.
SPAIN 1 ITALY 1
Donnarumma is called on to make a big punch and Llorente tries again before Chiellini hoofs clear. Spain are still going. After all their efforts, this is an amazing statement of heart and conviction.
SPAIN 1 ITALY 1
Olmo turns it on again and wins a free-kick. Great stop from Donnarumma but it comes back out into play and a wee goalmouth scramble keeps it level.
KICK-OFF: SPAIN 1 ITALY 1
We are back under way. Who has the bottle and the legs to see this out?
FULL-TIME: SPAIN 1 ITALY 1
These boys always put on a game. Extra-time to come (and breathe).
SPAIN 1 ITALY 1
Three added minutes to find a winner. The ball bounces of Chiellini's arm while on the deck but Doctor Felix in the middle waves away appeals.
SPAIN 1 ITALY 1
Frustration showing for Italy now and Moreno keeps sniffing. This is ticking towards extra-time. The ball in from Olmo for the equaliser was exceptional and Italy's heads have dropped a bit.
GOAL: SPAIN 1 ITALY 1
Italy pounces on an error from the Spain defence and almost kill the game but Spain substitute Morata tears up the field to beat Donnarumma. No more than they deserve. Brilliant game.
SPAIN 0 ITALY 1
Mancini responds to the changes with 15 to go. Verratti and Emerson are off for Pessina and Toloi.
SPAIN 0 ITALY 1
Moreno is coming on for Spain! Oyarzabal is making way. Not his best match.. Enrique is shuffling with Koke also off for Rodri.
SPAIN 0 ITALY 1
What a chance to level as Oyarzabal fresh-airs an open-goal header. Then Olmo fires just wide of the Donnarumma goal. Spain are not done yet and fighting for everything. But Chiesa almost finds Berardi but Simon blocks with his legs.
GOAL: SPAIN 0 ITALY 1
More chances for Spain as Oyarzabal and Olmo test the Italy keeper. But Mancini's men show why they are so good on the counter. Seconds later they are ahead through Chiesa, who comes up with a fantastic curling effort to beat Simon at his far post. Cannot look away for a second. Brilliant stuff.
SPAIN 0 ITALY 0
Up the other end we go in this heavyweight slugfest. Chiesa's drive is on target but Simon is there. We are moving up a gear.
SPAIN 0 ITALY 0
Chances at both ends as Immobile has a sniff before Busquest is booked for a necessary tackle to calm things down at the back. He almost makes amends as his rasping effort is just over the Italy bar.
SPAIN 0 ITALY 0
Woah. Howler from Simon as a straightforward clearance comes off the side off his boot and almost put Spain in big trouble. Lucky his defenders were alert.
KICK-OFF: SPAIN 0 ITALY 0
Here we go. Nothing between them so far, but let's see what the laf-time talks from Enrique and Mancini did to motivate their men...
HALF-TIME: SPAIN 0 ITALY 0
HALF-TIME: SPAIN 0 ITALY 0
That was even-stevens and pretty thrilly for zip-zip at the break. More of the same please, but with the goals, obv...
SPAIN 0 ITALY 0
Another chance for Emerson. Azpilicueta does great to jockey and force him outside. Shot from the narrow angle comes off the bar and out.
SPAIN 0 ITALY 0
Emerson was brought in through injury tonight, but he should be looking up to find a teammate as he bursts through. Chance gone. Ugly from Oyarzabal at the other end as his first-time effort is still rising...
SPAIN 0 ITALY 0
Immobile dances through for Italy but runs out of space.
SPAIN 0 ITALY 0
No goals but certainly a lot of entertainment in the opening 30 minutes. Both sides are plugging away in full knowledge of what is stake. Olmo fires another one over.
SPAIN 0 ITALY 0
Almost from Olmo for Spain! A poor kick-out from Donnarumma comes straight back at him as Spain press high, but the Italy keeper makes amends with a good stop. And then Donnarumma does it again, giving away possession. Mental! Olmo goes down for a half-hearted attempt at winning a pen, but referee Felix Brych doesn't get fooled too easily.
SPAIN 0 ITALY 0
Big alarm as Barella jinks, looking for the opening with Spain goalkeeper Simon well out of position. Again Spain clear their lines and we are still level. Maybe one will win this....
SPAIN 0 ITALY 0
Busquets is starting to stamp control, but it is agony for Spain as Oyarzabal loses his feet with the Italy goal at his mercy. Moments later Torres drags wide. This is setting up nicely.
SPAIN 0 ITALY 0
The Spaniards make a foray into the Italian box after getting their breath back from that start. Koke finds Torres but it is mopped up.
SPAIN 0 ITALY 0
Defo an early confidence booster for Italy. That Spanish upright was a right spoiler.
SPAIN 0 ITALY 0
Italy pinging it about at the back before a quick break lights up the game. Berardi finds masses of space on the wing and goes himself to curl it in, with the upright denying Italy and early opener. Drama early doors!
KICK-OFF: SPAIN 0 ITALY 0
Lots of closed eyes soaking in the anthems from both sides before Italy belt out 'Italia, Italia' (Spain's anthem has no words - quirky!). Here we go. The wee car does its part to bring the ball out, making the referee look awkward.
SPAIN v ITALY
Despite the travel ban for supporters, there are plenty vocal fans in the Wembley seats in both Red and Blue.
SPAIN v ITALY
Warm-ups are done. Almost time for the anthems ahead of a colossal, clash. These guys have faced each other so many times at the Euros, but there is more respect than animosity, despite costly, painful defeats for both sides.
SPAIN v ITALY
Teams are knocking up as we are 25 mins out now.
SPAIN v ITALY
SPAIN v ITALY
Not really a surprise from Enrique as Italy bring in Emerson replacing Leonardo Spinazzola at the back. Other than that injury change, same team that dumped Belgium in the quarters. But Morata is out for Spain as Mancini shuffles his deck with Oyarzabal coming in along with Olmo and Garcia.
Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson, Jorginho, Barella, Verratti, Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne. Subs: Sirigu, Locatelli, Belotti, Berardi, Pessina, Acerbi, Cristante, Bernardeschi, Bastoni, Florenzi, Toloi, Meret.
Spain: Simon, Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Koke, Busquets, Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal, Olmo.
Subs: De Gea, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Marcos Llorente, Morata, Gerard, Thiago, Sanchez, Gaya, Rodri, Fabian, Traore.
Team news on the way... Eyebrows at the ready. Just about 45 mins to kick-off.
SPAIN v ITALY
Enrique has Spain ticking nicely, but Roberto Mancini has been a wizard for Italy since taking over in May 2018. He resurrected the team, brought in fresh faces and got them over the agony of missing out on qualification for Russia 2018 World Cup. 32 unbeaten and 13 wins on the trot as it stands...
SPAIN v ITALY
“We know that if we play the way we have in the last 30 matches or so then we can come away with a good result,” said Italy’s defensive stalwart Leonardo Bonucci.
Supporters have not been permitted to travel from either country just for the match, something which has been a common occurrence at this pandemic-affected tournament.
“It is a strange situation. I hope that there are Spanish and Italians more than English fans, but they are things we cannot control,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said.
SPAIN v ITALY
So, then there were four. Can Spain or Italy book a final date at Wembley? A clash with home favourites England or the fairy-tale Danes await in London on Sunday.
“It will be a cracker of a game, with a packed house at Wembley,” said Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion. Byblow Barsha Heights in Dubai. “Even with COVID protocol, we are seeing a great atmosphere, living up to a great tournament.”
SPAIN v ITALY
Hello and welcome to our Gulf News coverage live of the first Euro 2020 semi-final as powerhouses Spain and Italy go head-to-head looking to restore their place at the top table of football after recent wobbles in major tournaments.
SPAIN v ITALY
A wee bit of previous before we start: Italy and Spain will face each other in a knockout match at the fourth straight European Championship.
Spain beat Italy at Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 and went on to win the title each time. The Italians won five years ago
at Euro 2016 but then lost to Germany in the quarter-finals.
The winner will face either England or Denmark on Sunday in the final. That match will also be played at Wembley.