1 of 10
England marked a historic moment when they defeated Germany 2-0 in the last 16 of Euro 2020, their first victory over Germany in 55 years - and the celebrities were out in force at Wembley to cheer them on.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
It was a royal performance from England and Prince William was there with the family to celebrate.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
Football royalty was also present as England hero David Beckham was in the posh seats.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
Rock/pop superstar Ed Sheeran was doing his part for the England cause.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
Even former England goalkeeper David Seaman celebrated with the fans.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
English comedian and TV star Rob Beckett slummed it with the commoners, but there was no way you could keep the smile off his face.
Image Credit: Instagram
7 of 10
India cricketer Rishabh Pant took time out after the World Test Championship to watch the beautiful game.
Image Credit: Rishabh Pant Twitter
8 of 10
But the true stars were on the pitch for England as Raheem Sterling grabbed the vital opener for England after 75 minutes.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Skipper Harry Kane made sure of victory over Germany late on to send all at Wembley into party mode.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
But, sadly for Germany, it was not to be and they go home after the round of 16.
Image Credit: AFP