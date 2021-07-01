1 of 9
Lionel Messi, one of the world's greatest footballers, has officially become a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired at midnight. The club are still confident of keeping the Argentinian to extended terms amid drawn out contract talks but this might be the chance for the likes of Man City or PSG to tempt the superstar to new shores.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 9
The 34-year-old tried to leave the Nou Camp last summer but decided to commit to the club which some say was in a bid to avoid a complicated legal battle over the eligibility of an exit clause in his deal.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 9
That deal ended at midnight and the club chiefs are trying to reach an agreement with him over a new contract but technically, he is a free agent and can speak to other clubs and sign for a new team.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 9
Messi is currently representing Argentina in the Copa America in Brazil, where they are preparing to take on Ecuador in the quarterfinal on Sunday, so contract talks with Barcelona may have to be put on the back burner until after the tournament ends on July 10. But that could give potential new suitors the time to thrash out a deal to attract the star. It sure would be a huge shock if he was to leave Barca.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 9
Messi is well aware of the interest from several other clubs, but he has not negotiated with them as he is waiting to hear what Barcelona have to offer first.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 9
However, Barcelona would need to reduce their wage bill by around $200 million to meet La Liga's Financial Fair Play requirements if they decide to keep the Argentine star. That would mean sacrificing several top class players just to keep him at the club. It has been revealed that they are $1.5 billion in debt and this is making life difficult when it comes to negotiating new contracts and getting fresh faces on board.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 9
Man City manager Pep Guardiola is a known admirer of Messi and he tried to sign him last season but the move fell through. They could yet be reunited at the Etihad - after all, Messi hailed Guardiola as the best Barca manager he ever worked with between 2008 and 2012.
Image Credit: Agencies
8 of 9
Aside from trying to secure Messi to a new deal, the club has been busy and have brought in the likes of Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay as free agents. Whether Messi gets to play with them for Barca next season remains to be seen.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 9
But this is a day that Barcelona fans have long dreaded - Messi is no longer a Blaugrana player - however, club president Joan Laporta is working overtime to convince him to stay on. Will he? Won't he? We'll have to wait and see...
Image Credit: AP