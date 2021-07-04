1 of 10
Merih Demiral - Turkey vs Italy: It was the opening game of the tournament, the eyes of the world were watching and it was where Turkey’s awful run began. Domenico Berardi’s cross was turned into his own net by Demiral. Hmm, we should have known then that Turkey were probably not the dark horses everybody thought they would be...
Image Credit: AP
Mats Hummels - Germany vs France: Hummels had come out of international retirement to play in the tournament for Germany but when he put the ball past the helpless Manuel Neuer into the top corner and the match finished 1-0 to France, we reckon the whole of Germany wished he had remained in retirement...
Image Credit: Reuters
Martin Dubravka - Slovakia v Spain: This was the best one of the tournament - so far. A shot from range hit the bar, the ball flew up into the air, Dubravka jumped up to push it over the bar but he tragically palmed it into his own net. When he quits football, a career in volleyball awaits...
Image Credit: AFP
Lukas Hradecky - Finland vs Belgium: Another keeper, and another error. He palmed the ball into his own net after it came back off the post. Brutal. But not nearly as bad as the Dubravka own goal so he can take some solace in that. We guess...
Image Credit: AP
Juraj Kucka - Slovakia vs Spain: This was the fifth goal in the 5-0 rout of Slovakia by which time they had already well and truly given up. The ball was nodded down in the box and, just two yards out, Kucka swept it into his own net when trying to clear it. Ouch.
Image Credit: AFP
Denis Zakaria - Switzerland vs Spain: Zakaria, who was only playing because Granit Xhaka was suspended will feel unfortunate to be included in this list. He diverted a Jordi Alba shot past his own keeper. Shaqiri equalised for the Swiss but Spain went on to win on penalties.
Image Credit: Reuters
Wojciech Szczesny - Poland vs Slovakia: This one was like pinball; Slovakia midfielder Robert Mak's shot hit the post and then rebounded off the keeper and into the net. Unfortunate, but funny. Sorry Wojciech...
Image Credit: AFP
Ruben Dias - Portugal vs Germany: Another one from the group of death. The cross from Germany's Robin Gosens was good but the stumbled finish and forward roll that followed was great. Sadly for Dias, it was in the wrong net...
Image Credit: AP
Raphael Guerreiro - Portugal vs Germany: Guerreiro got his feet in a tangle as he put the ball into his own net after a cross from the right and Germany went on to win the match 4-2. It was pretty poor from the defender. Even we could have done better...
Image Credit: AFP
Pedri - Spain v Croatia: Spanish midfielder Pedri was unfortunate here as the blame falls square on the shoulders of his goal keeper, Unai Simon. The teen ace hit a back pass from 40 yards to his keeper who failed to control the ball and it trickled into the net. Yes, it was hilarious! Simon made amends in the game with some fabulous saves. And Spain won too.
Image Credit: Reuters