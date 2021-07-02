1 of 8
Juventus and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Instagram's rich list for the first time, according to social media marketing firm Hopper HQ. He knocked Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson off top spot after his earnings sky-rocketed.
Image Credit: AFP
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward can charge advertisers an eye-watering $1.6 million per post on his Instagram account. The former wrestler-turned-film star Johnson is able to rake in just over $1.52 million per post.
Image Credit: Reuters
Behind Ronaldo and The Rock is pop star Ariana Grande who charges $1.51 million per post. Lionel Messi, who is currently a free agent as his contract with Barcelona has expired, charges $1.16 million per post and is down in seventh.
Image Credit: AP
The 36-year-old is the current top scorer at Euro 2020 with five goals, although he may be overtaken as Portugal were knocked out of the tournament by Belgium. He holds the joint record for most international goals scored with former Iran striker Ali Daei with 109.
Image Credit: AFP
He made headlines during the tournament which ends on July 11 by removing two bottles from sponsors Coca-Cola during a press conference and urging those present to drink water instead. His actions were believed to have cost the soft drink company millions of dollars.
Image Credit: Image courtesy of Euro 2020
This is the first time Ronaldo has reached first place in the annual Instagram rich list rankings. It is usually dominated by US celebrities from the reality TV, film and music industries. UK-based company Hopper HQ, which runs social media accounts on behalf of companies and individuals, published its first Instagram rich list in 2017.
Image Credit: AFP
It analyses internal and publicly available data to reveal a list of the highest-paid celebrities and influencers on Instagram. Ronaldo is estimated to make more than $40m annually from Instagram which is more than his salary as a player at the Italian Serie A club Juventus.
Image Credit: Reuters
He is the most-followed person on Instagram with over 300 million fans while his combined social media following, including the major platforms Facebook and Twitter, is more than 550 million.
Image Credit: Supplied