Italy reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals with a thrilling 2-1 win over Belgium as first-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne settled a gripping encounter against the number one-ranked team in the world.
Image Credit: Pool via REUTERS
Italy's Nicolo Barella fired the opener (pictured) after 31 minutes before Insignes wonderful curling strike doubled Italy's advantage on the brink of halftime.
Image Credit: AP
Italy's forward Lorenzo Insigne (R) scores their second goal against Belgium during the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final held at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
Image Credit: AFP
Romelu Lukaku (pictured) pulled one back for Belgium in first-half stoppage time with a penalty but neither side could find another goal and Roberto Mancinis exciting side held on for a 13th straight win, extending their record unbeaten run to 32 games.
Image Credit: AP
Italian fans celebrate as they leave after the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Belgium and Italy at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich.
Image Credit: AP
Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku (R) misses a chance.
Image Credit: AFP
Italy's Domenico Berardi, right, battles for the ball with Belgium's Thomas Vermaelen and Jan Vertonghen, left.
Image Credit: AP
Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo, left, and Belgium's Jeremy Doku battle for the ball.
Image Credit: AP
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (C) comes to claim a cross.
Image Credit: AFP
Belgian players greet their fans at the end of the match.
Image Credit: AFP
Italy's defender Giorgio Chiellini and Italy's midfielder Bryan Cristante block Belgium's defender Jan Vertonghen.
Image Credit: AFP
Belgium's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (L) battles with Italy's midfielder Jorginho (R).
Image Credit: AFP
Italy's forward Andrea Belotti (L) and Belgium's defender Thomas Vermaelen vie for the ball.
Image Credit: AFP
Italy players and staff huddle to celebrate victory.
Image Credit: AFP