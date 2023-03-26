The Ministry emphasised the importance of obtaining a permit from the Nusuk app to perform Umrah and adhering to the specified time. Pilgrims can delete their appointment via the app before entering the permit time and can issue a new permit if they wish to change the date. However, there is no feature to amend the Umrah date.

‘Nusuk Hajj’ platform

The Ministry said that Umrah permits are available for Saudi citizens, residents, and foreigners with an active visa. Interested individuals are urged to obtain their permits early through Nusuk app and follow the specified date to perform their Umrah. The Nusuk app can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Furthermore, those coming from abroad must ensure that they do not have COVID-19 or have been in contact with an infected person, as the ministry is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of Umrah pilgrims.

What is ‘Nusuk Hajj’ and how does it help pilgrims? The platform will help pilgrims manage their Hajj journey, including tasks like booking their flight tickets, checking for accommodation, and catering, and receiving guidance and support throughout their Hajj. Applicants can register themselves, as well as their companions, who will receive notifications on any updates on the services provided through the platform.

In the run-up to Ramadan, Saudi Arabia has readied the two holy mosques to receive worshippers and pilgrims.

Pilgrims must respect holy places' sanctity

Authorities have urged worshippers at Islam’s holiest sites to observe “manners” of filming and taking photos as the two places are drawing hundreds of thousands of Muslims during the month of Ramadan.

The exhortation was made by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on the proper behaviour while taking photos at the Grand Mosque, which houses the Holy Kaaba in Makkah, and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

“Sanctity of the place at the two holy mosques should be observed. We have to heed manners of photo-taking and safeguard other people’s rights,” the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry pointed out that these manners include not to show others in filming and photos without permission, avoid getting distracted from worshipping by filming or snapping photos, or causing crowding by stopping to capture images.

Millions of Muslims flock to Saudi

Ramadan, which began on Thursday, usually marks the peak season of Umrah or minor pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque.

Millions of Muslims from around the globe flock to the holy places in Saudi Arabia, mainly in Ramadan, for worshipping and undertaking Umrah.

The kingdom expects the number of Umrah pilgrims since the onset of the season last July will reach 9 million by the end of Ramadan.

Tourist visa for GCC residents

Saudi Arabia has in recent months unveiled a slew of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country to perform Umrah.

They include allowing GCC residents to apply for a tourist visa to Saudi Arabia, regardless of their profession. The visa holder can also perform Umrah.