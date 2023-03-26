Cairo: Saudi authorities have urged worshippers at Islam’s holiest sites to observe “manners” of filming and taking photos as the two places are drawing hundreds of thousands of Muslims during the month of Ramadan.
The exhortation was made by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on the proper behaviour while taking photos at the Grand Mosque, which houses the Holy Kaaba in Makkah, and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.
“Sanctity of the place at the two holy mosques should be observed. We have to heed manners of photo-taking and safeguard other people’s rights,” the ministry said on Twitter.
The ministry pointed out that these manners include not to show others in filming and photos without permission, avoid getting distracted from worshipping by filming or snapping photos, or causing crowding by stopping to capture images.
In the run-up to Ramadan, Saudi Arabia has readied the two holy mosques to receive worshippers and pilgrims.
Ramadan, which began on Thursday, usually marks the peak season of Umrah or minor pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque.
Millions of Muslims from around the globe flock to the holy places in Saudi Arabia, mainly in Ramadan, for worshipping and undertaking Umrah.
Saudi Arabia has in recent months unveiled a slew of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country to perform Umrah.
They include allowing GCC residents to apply for a tourist visa to Saudi Arabia, regardless of their profession. The visa holder can also perform Umrah.
The kingdom expects the number of Umrah pilgrims since the onset of the season last July will reach 9 million by the end of Ramadan.