Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that worshipers are not required to obtain permits to offer prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina during the last ten days of Ramadan.
The clarification came from the Department for Beneficiary Care Service via its official Twitter account in response to inquiries from worshipers.
The statement explained that while no permits are needed for prayers at the Two Holy Mosques, worshipers must not have COVID-19 infections or have been in contact with an infected person.
The Ministry of Hajj emphasized that permits are mandatory for performing Umrah or visiting Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque.
Appointments for these activities can be obtained through the Nusuk or Tawakkalna applications, provided that there is no coronavirus infection or contact with an infected individual.