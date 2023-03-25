Dubai: Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif Al Al Sheikh, has instructed concerned agencies to reduce the gap between the adhan (call to prayer) and the iqama (prayer commencement) for Fajr and Isha prayers to 10 minutes, local media reported. This measure aims to bring ease and comfort to worshipers during the holy month, he said.
The minister has ordered the Ministry of Islamic Affairs’ branches across all regions of the Kingdom to adopt and enforce this change. The new policy aims to streamline the prayer process and ensure that worshipers can efficiently participate in the Fajr and Isha prayers during Ramadan.
The Ministry said it will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with all relevant agencies to ensure the proper implementation of this directive. The new policy that took effect at the beginning of Ramadan, provided worshipers with a more convenient and comfortable experience during this important time.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has reported a significant increase in the number of Umrah pilgrims during this year’s season, with a variety of visa channels making it easier for individuals to perform the pilgrimage.
The available visa channels include Umrah visa, tourist visa, visa on arrival, personal visit visa, family and friends visit visa and transit visa for those traveling through national air carriers.
The ministry has stated that visas can be obtained within a few minutes if all legal requirements are met.
During Ramadan, the ministry expects more than one million pilgrims from outside the Kingdom. To ensure a smooth and secure experience for everyone, the ministry has emphasised the importance of obtaining a permit from the “Nusk” application before performing Umrah or praying.
The application also allows pilgrims to identify peak times through a clear colour classification, enabling them to choose the least crowded time to perform Umrah with peace and security.