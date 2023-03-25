Cairo: A Saudi government agency has launched a campaign to reduce food waste during Ramadan when food consumption usually increases.
Labelled “With Frugality, It lasts”, the campaign was launched by the General Food security Authority (GFSA) with the aim of raising awareness about importance of limiting food waste and aspects of extravagance during Ramadan, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
The campaign, according to GFSA, has generated a big response from members of the public, government institutions, the private sector and civil society associations.
“The launch of the campaign is driven by the Authority’s role in raising awareness about importance of food security, consolidating sound consumption practices and motivating the adoption of food waste-reducing solutions,” GFSA added.
It cited findings of a study showing that food waste reaches around 33 per cent with an estimated value of at about SR40 billion per year in Saudi Arabia.
Ramadan, which began on Thursday, is marked by family gatherings and indulgent meals after a day-long fast.
Last January, the Saudi government agreed to transform the kingdom’s state-run grains organisation into an agency named the General Food Security Authority.
The move was seen aimed at bolstering the kingdom’s food security.
Saudi Arabia, a country of around 34.8 million people, has recently launched a raft of plans to diversify its oil-reliant economy and achieve food sufficiency.
Earlier this year, the kingdom unveiled a plan to set up a zone for animal proteins in the coastal city of Jizan.
Saudi Arabia aims to localise around 85 per cent of its food industries by 2030.
The country has achieved self-sufficiency of 50- 60 per cent of its red meat and fish needs, according to official figures.