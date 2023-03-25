Cairo: Starting Monday, Saudi citizens and foreign residents in Saudi Arabia can apply to obtain an electronic tourist visa to Japan, the Asian country’s embassy in Riyadh has said.
All nationals who reside in Saudi Arabia are able to apply for a tourist visa online (single entry visa for a stay up to 90 days), the embassy said in a statement. The visa is valid for three months from the date of issuance.
The visa application can be submitted through the JAPAN eVISA website to receive the electronic visa, “Visa Issuance Notice”, the mission added in a statement.
Applicants are required to log-in to the JAPAN eVISA website and display “Visa Issuance Notice” at the departure airport under the Internet environment, it said. PDF data, screenshot or printout of the page will not be accepted.
If a visa fee is applicable, depending on nationality, applicants (or their representatives) need to visit the Japanese Embassy or Consulate General to pay the fee in cash.
Applicants have been notified to submit the application at least seven days before the scheduled arrival date in Japan.
Saudi Arabia, a country of around 34.8 million people, have a large community of expat workers.
Ties have recently flourished between Saudi Arabia and Japan.
Last December, the two countries signed 15 pacts in different sectors on the sidelines of the Saudi-Japanese Investment Forum held in Riyadh with the aim of boosting investment partnership and economic links.
Saudi Arabia targets $3.3 trillion worth of investments with Japan by the year 2030, Saudi Ministry of Investment Khalid Al Falih told the forum.