Dubai: Hajj pilgrims from over 58 countries from Europe, the Americas and Australia can apply directly for Hajj through the new ‘Nusuk Hajj’ platform – nusuk.hajj.sa .

On Wednesday, February 8, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah tweeted an announcement launching the platform. According to the Nusuk Hajj website, this is the only platform formally approved by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to provide Hajj services for the year 2023. It was mainly established to provide a unique spiritual Hajj journey for Muslims from Europe, the Americas, Australia, and New Zealand.

What is ‘Nusuk Hajj’ and how does it help pilgrims?

The platform will help pilgrims manage their Hajj journey, including tasks like booking their flight tickets, checking for accommodation, and catering, and receiving guidance and support throughout their Hajj. Applicants can register themselves, as well as their companions, who will receive notifications on any updates on the services provided through the platform.

Hajj this year is expected to start around June 26.

Currently, only registration on the platform has been opened. Hajj package details, and information regarding payment options, visas and transportation will be announced later by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, according to the website.

It is important to note, however, that registering on the platform does not mean that the pilgrims will be guaranteed a Hajj visa.

Services provided by the ‘Nusuk Hajj’ platform:



Flight services for pilgrims

Accommodation for Makkah and Madinah

Transportation services

Catering

Tour guides

Guide and support for pilgrims throughout Hajj

Secure payment methods

Validating documents required for issuing visas

Who is eligible to register on the ‘Nusuk Hajj’ platform? Hajj pilgrims who are citizens or residents of the following countries can use the platform:



1. Argentina

2. France

3. Panama

4. Australia

5. Paraguay

6. Austria

7. Georgia

8. Germany

9. Greece

10. Peru

11. Belgium

12. Poland

13. Bolivia

14. Greenland

15. Portugal

16. Reunion

17. Brazil

18. Guatemala

19. Guyana

20. Bulgaria

21. Romania

22. Canada

23. Haiti

24. Serbia

25. Chile

26. Hungary

27. Spain

28. Suriname

29. Colombia

30. Iceland

31. Costa Rica

32. Ireland

33. Sweden

34. Croatia

35. Switzerland

36. Italy

37. Jamaica

38. Cuba

39. Trinidad and Tobago

40. Ukraine

41. Cyprus

42. Czech

43. Luxembourg

44. Malta

45. United kingdom

46. United States of America

47. Denmark

48. Mexico

49. Dominican

50. Netherlands

51. Uruguay

52. Ecuador

53. New Zealand

54. Venezuela

55. El Salvador

56. Nicaragua

57. Finland

58. Norway



If your countries are not mentioned on the platform, you can apply through the platform of pilgrims arriving through Hajj missions in Muslim countries through this link https://ehaj.haj.gov.sa/EH/

How do pilgrims register on the ‘Nusuk Hajj’ platform?

Here are the steps on how to register on the platform:

1. Visit the website - https://hajj.nusuk.sa/ and click on ‘create account’.

2. Next, select your nationality and country of residence from the drop-down menu. For this step, you must make sure that you are national or citizen from the eligible countries.

3. Enter your full name in English. Entering your name in Arabic is optional.

4. Enter your 'Date of Birth'.

5. Select your gender.

6. Enter your mobile number and email address.

7. Create a password.

8. Next, agree to the terms and conditions and click the register button.

9. Once you register for the platform, you will get a confirmation email, and receive updates regarding Hajj 2023.