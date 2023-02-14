Dubai: Hajj pilgrims from over 58 countries from Europe, the Americas and Australia can apply directly for Hajj through the new ‘Nusuk Hajj’ platform – nusuk.hajj.sa .
On Wednesday, February 8, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah tweeted an announcement launching the platform. According to the Nusuk Hajj website, this is the only platform formally approved by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to provide Hajj services for the year 2023. It was mainly established to provide a unique spiritual Hajj journey for Muslims from Europe, the Americas, Australia, and New Zealand.
What is ‘Nusuk Hajj’ and how does it help pilgrims?
The platform will help pilgrims manage their Hajj journey, including tasks like booking their flight tickets, checking for accommodation, and catering, and receiving guidance and support throughout their Hajj. Applicants can register themselves, as well as their companions, who will receive notifications on any updates on the services provided through the platform.
Hajj this year is expected to start around June 26.
Currently, only registration on the platform has been opened. Hajj package details, and information regarding payment options, visas and transportation will be announced later by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, according to the website.
It is important to note, however, that registering on the platform does not mean that the pilgrims will be guaranteed a Hajj visa.
Services provided by the ‘Nusuk Hajj’ platform:
Flight services for pilgrims
Accommodation for Makkah and Madinah
Transportation services
Catering
Tour guides
Guide and support for pilgrims throughout Hajj
Secure payment methods
Validating documents required for issuing visas
1. Argentina
2. France
3. Panama
4. Australia
5. Paraguay
6. Austria
7. Georgia
8. Germany
9. Greece
10. Peru
11. Belgium
12. Poland
13. Bolivia
14. Greenland
15. Portugal
16. Reunion
17. Brazil
18. Guatemala
19. Guyana
20. Bulgaria
21. Romania
22. Canada
23. Haiti
24. Serbia
25. Chile
26. Hungary
27. Spain
28. Suriname
29. Colombia
30. Iceland
31. Costa Rica
32. Ireland
33. Sweden
34. Croatia
35. Switzerland
36. Italy
37. Jamaica
38. Cuba
39. Trinidad and Tobago
40. Ukraine
41. Cyprus
42. Czech
43. Luxembourg
44. Malta
45. United kingdom
46. United States of America
47. Denmark
48. Mexico
49. Dominican
50. Netherlands
51. Uruguay
52. Ecuador
53. New Zealand
54. Venezuela
55. El Salvador
56. Nicaragua
57. Finland
58. Norway
If your countries are not mentioned on the platform, you can apply through the platform of pilgrims arriving through Hajj missions in Muslim countries through this link https://ehaj.haj.gov.sa/EH/
How do pilgrims register on the ‘Nusuk Hajj’ platform?
Here are the steps on how to register on the platform:
1. Visit the website - https://hajj.nusuk.sa/ and click on ‘create account’.
2. Next, select your nationality and country of residence from the drop-down menu. For this step, you must make sure that you are national or citizen from the eligible countries.
3. Enter your full name in English. Entering your name in Arabic is optional.
4. Enter your 'Date of Birth'.
5. Select your gender.
6. Enter your mobile number and email address.
7. Create a password.
8. Next, agree to the terms and conditions and click the register button.
9. Once you register for the platform, you will get a confirmation email, and receive updates regarding Hajj 2023.
Pilgrims who might have any queries or issues related to the registration for Hajj 2023, the Nusuk support team is available 24/7 via their contact centre: 00966920031201 or send them an email support@hajj.nusuk.sa .