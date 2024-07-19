Do you need a transit visa?

Before applying, check if your nationality qualifies for visa-free entry or visa on arrival. Citizens of over 80 countries can enjoy visa-free stays for 30 or 90 days.To find out how you can check eligibility for visa-free entry click here.

Additionally, Indian citizens who are holders of:

• A visit visa issued by the USA or

• A green card issued by the USA or

• A residence visa issued by the UK or

• A residence visa issued by the European Union,

can obtain a pre approved visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 14 days provided that the visa or the green card is valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in the UAE.

Dubai’s immigration authority, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFAD) offers a pre-approval service for a smoother arrival process. If you are flying with Emirates, you can take advantage of their pre-approved visa-on-arrival facility for Indian passport holders, which enables airline passengers to skip queues when arriving in Dubai.

Types of transit visas for the UAE

If you don't qualify for visa-free entry or pre-approved visas, you will need a transit visa. Here are the two options:

• Transit visas for 48 hours

• Transit visas for 96 hours

Transit visas for 48 hours

You need to apply for the visa in advance through a UAE-based airline and this visa is not extendable or renewable. The validity of the visa is 48 hours from entry into the UAE, which means that you must leave the UAE within 48 hours from the time of arrival.

Cost:

For Emirates passengers – Dh37

For Etihad passengers – Dh55

Transit visas for 96 hours

If you want to have a more extended stay in the UAE, you can opt for a transit visa for 96 hours. Like the 48-hour transit visa, you need to apply for the visa in advance through a UAE-based airline. This visa is not extendable or renewable. The validity of the visa is 96 hours from entry into the UAE, which means that you must leave the UAE within 96 hours from arrival.

Cost:

For Emirates passengers – Dh179

For Etihad passengers – Dh216

Required documents for a transit visa:

• A passport or travel document with a minimum validity of three months.

• A passport-size photograph against a white background.

• An onward ticket booking to a third destination, other than the one you are coming from.

How to apply for a transit visa

As mentioned above, transit visas are issued through UAE-based airlines. However, the process can be completed online. To apply for your transit visa, follow these steps:

• Complete your ticket bookings.

• Visit the airline’s website and select your ticket booking.

• You will receive the option for ‘Apply for transit visa’. You need to ensure that you are applying for a transit visa with the same airline that you are flying, as itineraries that include flights from other carriers will not be accepted. Also, the itinerary into and out of the UAE airport should be on one ticket (PNR), with the stay in the UAE being within the visa duration.

• Once you have made the payment for your transit visa, it will be issued by the airlines.

If you are booking your tickets through a travel agent, they can also assist with obtaining a transit visa, but all visas are routed through the airline.