Dubai: Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates, has launched a pre-approved visa-on-arrival facility for Indian passport holders who have booked their travel with the airline.
Fulfilled by the Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC) and issued as a 14-day single entry visa, the new service will enable airline passengers to skip queues when arriving in Dubai. This would simplify arrival formalities for Indian passengers.
The service is exclusively available to Indian passport holders with a valid six-month US visa, US Green Card, EU Residency, or UK Residency. Moreover, the issuance of visas remains at the absolute discretion of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GSRFA), said Emirates.
The service is being provided by VFS Global, the official document collection and processing agency for several nations worldwide. DVPC is VFS Global’s facility designated by the Emirates and Dubai governments to process UAE visas via its online portal linked to Emirates’ official website.
India retains its title as Dubai’s number-one source market for tourist arrivals. According to Dubai Tourism, Dubai welcomed 2 million overnight visitors from India between January to October 2023.
The airline currently serves nine destinations in India with 167 weekly flights, connecting travellers to Dubai and onwards to a global network of more than 140 destinations. The airline’s network in India includes Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.
How can Indian travellers get a visa on arrival?
Travellers from India can book their flights through emirates.com or their preferred travel agent. Customers should click the ' apply for a UAE visa ' link after retrieving their booking through ‘Manage an existing booking’ on emirates.com, explained the airline.
They will be redirected to the online UAE Visa application site powered by VFS Global Services, which sets out the requirements, terms and conditions to facilitate the visa application process.